Thanks to what seems like the hottest summer ever, everyone is looking forward to this cooler weather and the bounty of produce that will be harvested in Ontario this fall. The autumn dip in temperature provides optimal growing conditions for some of fall’s favourite rich and hearty produce.

The grocery store is filling with a variety of beautifully fresh, in-season fruits and vegetables. Walking through each aisle of the produce department, it’s so exciting to see local fare including many varieties of apples and pears, bright purple beets, huge heads of cauliflower, sweet corn, many colours of peppers and so much more.

Eating a variety of fruits and vegetables is essential to an overall healthy lifestyle, as these foods provide the body with the nutrients necessary for optimal health. All fruits and vegetables are a source of fibre, vitamins and minerals, and contain antioxidants. We should aim to “eat the rainbow” and fill half our plates with fruits and vegetables at each meal.

During this transition in weather, why not enjoy the bounty of the season while preserving any ounce of warm weather there is left! Try cooking your produce on the backyard grill to bring out the flavour with the char and caramelization of a flame. Some of my favourite vegetable options for the grill include cauliflower ‘steaks’, halved peppers and husked corn. Simply drizzle or brush vegetables with oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper, and your favourite herbs and spices. Place directly on the grill or on skewers. Cook, turning every few minutes until lightly charred on all sides.

Dessert can also easily be prepared on the grill. Sprinkle apple or pear wedges with cinnamon and place directly on the grill. Serve fruit warm with a drizzle of yogurt, and a handful of toasted walnuts or pecans. There really is no vegetable or fruit that cannot be grilled, so don’t be afraid to get creative.

Choosing to buy local ingredients and Canadian-made products helps to support local farmers and the Canadian economy. At your neighbourhood Zehrs, look for the ‘Local’ label on the shelf tag, which means the produce was grown within 150 kilometres of your local store. The short transportation time required to ship within this geographical region means that the produce is fresh and excellent quality when it reaches your fridge (and the grill) at home.

Heidi is a registered dietitian with Zehrs. She is part of a network of more than 70 dietitians who provide services like one-on-one consultations, assisted shopping, school tours and recipe ideas at locations across the country. To book an appointment, please visit bookadietitian.ca.