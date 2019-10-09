For more than 12 years, a visit to Nauman’s pumpkin farm has been one of the many magical components of my family’s Halloween traditions.

Amid a sea of orange, I’ve taken countless photos of our daughters with the pumpkins and gourds they picked out, or posing with the many spooky Halloween decorations.

“We’re a destination and a lot of people visit our farm as an annual event,” Hugh Nauman, owner of Nauman’s with his wife Anne, told me on our recent visit.

“Especially Thanksgiving, it’s a big weekend for us because people’s relatives come from out of town, or grandparents are visiting, and then the following weekend is our biggest weekend if the weather’s good. That’s the beginning of what I call Halloween season, that’s when people come to buy lots of pumpkins.”

Then there’s the many family fun activities like the pumpkin slingshots and corn cannons, along with our favourite, the challenging giant corn maze.

I asked Hugh how this year’s growing season went with all the heavy rainfall and lack of sunshine we had this spring.

“We grow probably 30,000 pumpkins, squash and gourds, and I don’t think there was a crop that wasn’t affected,” he said. “It was wet and cool early, which meant everything got planted late. Vine crops really like heat and warm nights and they did eventually get it, but we have products that we aren’t even going to see this year because they’ve not matured enough.”

Hugh expressed how humbled he and Anne are to have so much support from the community, who visit them at the farm this time each year or at the St. Jacobs Farmers’ Market, where they sell locally grown fruits and vegetables.

And I especially love the location of Nauman’s Farm, nestled in the quaint Mennonite farming community of St. Clements.

Someone else who enjoys the farm-fresh air and relaxed country setting of Nauman’s is the family’s beautiful St. Bernard, Tequila, who always makes it in to a few of our photos.