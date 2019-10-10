CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Read between the lines when you're dealing with someone you respect and consider an expert in his or her chosen field. A partner does his or her best to support you, but in many ways, this person is a stick in the mud! Tonight: Help make a dream a reality.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

One-on-one relating proves important in creating a stronger bond and having accord between you and others. Make it OK to express your opinion, even if it somewhat differs from others'. A partner receives your thoughts well. Tonight: Where you can escape the here and now.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Others seem to be full of ideas -- some good, others resilient and many quite amusing. Give up being serious and detail oriented. Let others run with the ball. You could be surprised by what lands on your plate. Tonight: The only answer is yes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Be willing to defer to others as they come to their decisions. You might need to follow their logic closely, as their thinking is quite different from yours. Your openness makes you a reliable, caring associate and friend. Tonight: Wind down slowly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Even you cannot sit on your creativity. You could be wondering what's happening behind the scenes. Understand what someone wants from you; make a conscious decision about whether to go along with this person's wishes. Tonight: Go for intensity and romance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be most content hanging close to home. Be ready to move a key project off the back burner. You hear many different opinions, but only you can make the final decision. Tonight: Head home early.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Speak your mind; say what you think. You'll hear much more information if you open up and share what you know. Allow your imagination to fill in some gaps -- for now. Tonight: Go with a hunch.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be aware of the costs of proceedings as you have been. How realistic do you feel you are? Do you want or need to make some changes? Share some of your decisions with a financially savvy confidant. Tonight: Weighing the pros and cons of a decision.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You bloom and others respond. Your empathy peaks, and others reveal information that they might not normally. Know that you're on top of your game. Take a positive step toward a long-term goal. Tonight: If you can dream it, it can happen.

BORN TODAY: Singer/actress Mya (1979), musician David Lee Roth (1954), author Nora Roberts (1950)

