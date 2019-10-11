CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Reach out for someone at a distance who means a lot to you. You see this person frequently and he or she could have a healing quality that you enjoy. A partner could be more easygoing than you thought he or she would be. Tonight: Think mini-getaway.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

One-on-one relating takes you down a new path if you are willing to risk it. Your playful and light attitude draws many people, but some wonder about being around someone who seems to have endless popularity and how they may be impacted by this quality. Tonight: Opt to be a duo.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Defer to others and you'll find out much more about what is happening. Once another party trusts you, he or she sees you in a new, enlightened way. Make an effort to maintain this status. Tonight: Respond to a request.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You put your best effort forward dealing with daily issues and work. How you express yourself determines if there is a problem or not. Someone wants more information than you want to give. Tonight: Get some exercise.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your imagination knows no limits. You could be spending an unusual amount of time fantasizing about what you want. Finances could be an issue that is difficult to reconcile for now. Tonight: Paint the town red.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You could feel pressured by a personal or domestic issue. Some of you might manifest some tension around real estate and investments. Know that you do not need to make a decision just yet, especially if feeling insecure and pushed. Tonight: Order in.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Speak your mind and express your thoughts. You might not be aware of the ramifications of certain statements. Think before you say anything hurtful or that could be misinterpreted. Tonight: Hang with a friend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be careful with your budget. You might see an item that you want to say yes to. Give yourself some time to reconsider your choices and direction. A friend might be cantankerous yet present a different point of view. Tonight: Hold down a splurge.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your feelings are always turned on. Emotions might feel more out of control than usual. A boss or higher-up might push some of your buttons. Do not allow anyone to trigger you in this manner. Tonight: Only as you like it.

BORN TODAY: Actor Matt Bomer (1977), rapper Cardi B (1992), former first lady Eleanor Roosevelt (1884)

