A few months ago, our toaster oven died. This probably sounds insignificant, but bear with me. That toaster oven was a key part of our kitchen through one household move.

We had it for about ten years, purchasing it used from a restaurant owner who was shutting down. So, this wasn’t your standard buy-at-the electronics store small appliance. We’d got a deal, and it was a very good toaster. It toasted well, right up until the time the dials wore out and we couldn’t get it to work.

It sat on our counter for a few months while a borrowed toaster made toast, but last week, I bit the bullet to have the toaster oven repaired.

I went online and Googled “small appliance repair Kitchener”, and found a business close-by. However, further investigation showed me that the business wasn’t a storefront. Curious, I called, and was quoted a reasonable rate to look at and possibly repair the toaster, so I came out with my delivery.

The toaster repairman was a congenial fellow who took me through his workshop and explained the repair procedure, and we got to talking. By coincidence, I learned that he knew a friend of mine named Karl Kessler, who along with Sunshine Chen, co-wrote a book entitled Overtime.

Karl interviewed the appliance repairman for this book whose subtitle is, “Portraits of a Vanishing Canada.” Though my repairman was easy to find on the Internet, he may be among the last of a dying breed: people who repair appliances, when many people just buy new.

I remember when I was a child, I had a clock radio that I loved with all of the ferocity of childhood ownership. When it stopped working, my mother and I physically took that device up to the company’s service centre at the edge of town to have it repaired.

It took a week, and I was excited to have it back as good as new. And the trip to the edge of town with my mother was part of the positive repair experience. And that’s something that doesn’t happen today.

Today, if my clock radio stopped working, I’d nip down to the electronics superstore and buy a new one. It’s cheaper and simpler to buy new instead of repairing old. And with computers and smartphones, this sensibility is in overdrive. I am looking forward to next year when I’ll be able to upgrade to the newest iPhone.

And yet the toaster oven was different, and I’m wondering why that should be. Is it simply because computers offer the promise of ever-improving software that older hardware can’t hope to handle?