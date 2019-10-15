Looking for some movies to enjoy this Halloween? How about Annabelle Comes Home? To prevent Annabelle the possessed doll from causing further damage, demonologists Ed (Patrick Wilson) and Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) lock her in a special artifact room in their house.

When the Warrens go away overnight they leave their daughter Judy (McKenna Grace) with their babysitter Mary Ellen (Madison Iseman). Mary Ellen’s friend Daniela (Katie Sarife) shows up later. Although Annabelle is locked away in a case – a case with sacred glass – in the artifact room, she escapes thanks, in part, to Daniela. After escaping, Annabelle awakens the other evil spirits in the room making for an interesting night for the three girls!

This horror thriller isn’t as frightening as many horror films, but there is lots of suspense and a decent plot making for an enjoyable movie. Along with deleted scenes, special features also include the featurettes “The Artifact Room and the Occult”, “The Light and the Love” and “Behind the Scenes: The Ferryman/Demon, The Bloody Bride, The Werewolf”.

Billions: Season Four

Paramount Home Entertainment, rated 14A, DVD, 4 discs

Billions is a fun drama that features lots of political and corporate struggles. In the middle of all of the intense fights are former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rhoades (Paul Giamatti) and billionaire hedge fund king Bobby Axelrod (Damien Lewis). And while these two have tried to destroy each other over the years, season four sees them form an effective, if somewhat uncomfortable, alliance. Helping both her husband (Giamatti) and her boss (Lewis) is Wendy Rhoades (Maggie Siff).

Season four sees Rhoades attempt to make a political comeback, even after some embarrassing personal issues threaten to be made public, and Axelrod takes on his rival – and former employee – Taylor Mason (Asia Kate Dillon). Others in the cast include Toby Leonard Moore and David Costabile while Kevin Pollak is one of the guest stars.

Loaded with ambition, revenge, betrayal and deceit, Billions is one of the more entertaining dramas on TV today!