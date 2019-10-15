Complementing the interesting tree information is a section on planting a tree and a glossary. Very good book to educate kids (of all ages) about trees.

Animal Habitats: Search and Find

Sam Hutchinson, illustrated by Sarah Dennis

Princeton Architectural Press

2019, 32 pages

ISBN: 9781616898496

ages 6+

Animal Habitats: Search and Find is an interesting and informative nature book that examines ecosystems, food chains, food webs, predators – and much more. The beginning of the book looks at “Food Chains and Habitats” defining terms like food chain, prey, apex predator, producer and primary consumer. Next, these terms are used to describe how habitats work. The habitats in the book are: Coral Reef, Desert, Mountain, Polar Ice, Rain Forest, Savannah and Woodland. There are questions for each habitat with the answers in the back of the book.

Complementing the fascinating text are beautiful “intricate cut-paper illustrations.” Animal Habitats is another very good nature book for kids and one that parents can share with their children. It’s also a very good resource for teachers to share with their students.

Osprey Adventure

Jennifer Keats Curtis, illustrated by Marcy Dunn Ramsey

Schiffer Publishing

2007, 2010, 32 pages

ISBN: 9780764336843

ages 5+

If you travel in Southern Ontario you may have looked up and noticed an impressive nest made largely of large sticks. Especially if the nest is located near a body of water. Chances are the nest is the home of ospreys, magnificent birds who are making a comeback after almost becoming extinct due to pesticides.

In Osprey Adventure, Jennifer Keats Curtis tells of another danger to ospreys – garbage. The story is based on the work of wildlife biologist Pete McGowan. The story sees Pete and his father investigate an osprey’s nest that is composed not only of sticks, grasses and leaves, but also of garbage such as plastic bags. Worried about the young ospreys in the nest Pete’s dad investigates it and finds one of the nestlings with fishing line tangled around his beak. Fortunately, the line is successfully removed from the bird providing a happy ending for this osprey family.

Besides the inspirational story, the author has written a section at the back of the book of how readers can help ospreys – and other animals – by discarding garbage responsibly and making sure that unused fishing line and hooks are thrown out in the trash where animals can’t come into contact with it. Readers of all ages will enjoy the uplifting story with an important message and excellent illustrations.