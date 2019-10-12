June is a 38-year-old small-business owner who lives in the east end. She says “My personal style is ‘eclectic.’ I love army green, chunky jewelry, long jackets, boots. I like to have fun when I get dressed.” June is “positive, kind, intelligent, trustworthy, intense, motivated, independent, funny as hell, loving, strong, and sometimes extreme or over-the-top, although that’s never my intention.” June likes live music, movies, theatre, and festivals. She says “I’ve been contentedly, sometimes ecstatically, divorced for several years, and have had a few long-term relationships since then.”

A while ago, I met Will on an app. There was a sense of familiarity there. During our first phone call, he was very forthcoming about many aspects of his life. It seemed that he had had some problems, but was working them out. I’m the type of person who gives people multiple opportunities to prove themselves, not because I’m a martyr, but because I always want to remain open-minded, and refrain from making judgments too soon, thus possibly missing out on a great person or opportunity. I have learned time and time again that I should learn to listen to my gut.

Before the date, I felt “pre-regret,” and quite blasé about the whole thing. I truly wished that I had declined. He seemed very kind, but I had a feeling it wasn’t right. Even so, I pushed past my gnawing spidey-senses.

It started out well. Will was tall, well-built, fit, had a nice face. I found him good-looking, but wasn’t attracted to him. I felt distanced from him from the get-go, but I pushed myself to give him a chance, and see if I could be swayed.

Dinner was awkward, and the conversation was uncomfortable. He talked about himself and people in his life to whom I had no connection, and dropped names and places to impress me, which actually had the opposite effect. He made it clear that he was into me, and I volleyed back that I’m very independent, have been alone by choice for a long time, avoid all drama, and need to approach all romantic relationships slowly. He seemed disappointed. He also took huge bites, talked with his mouth open, and licked his fingers.

After dinner, I asked myself if now was the time to bow out gracefully and head home, but when he asked me if I’d like to go to his place with him, I said yes. I didn’t want to, because I was so underwhelmed, but that familiar “I don’t want to hurt or disappoint anyone” voice in my head kicked in, and I agreed.

We pulled into his driveway. He had told me that he lived in an apartment in his former home, so that he could be near his kids. I appreciated how much his kids meant to him. However, when I told him I had to use the bathroom, he led me to the front door, not a separate entrance. I said “I thought you said you had your own apartment,” and told him that I needed to leave. Will assured me that everyone would be sleeping, and that I could use the washroom without being detected. I really had to use the washroom, so I begrudgingly agreed.

We approached the door, and as he opened it, I heard a voice. I really needed to use the washroom, so I hesitantly located the powder room and shut the door. I could hear Will talking to a woman, presumably his ex-wife. I was shocked. I honestly felt that I was having an out-of-body experience. When I was done, I made my way to the front door for a swift exit.

Will followed me out of the house. He seemed unaffected by what had unfolded. In his car, driving me back to my car, he apologized, and said that he realized he hadn’t listened to me when I’d told him I needed to take things slow, and didn’t like any potential drama in my personal life. He was a kind, lovely guy, and I knew he was sincere, but I was done. When we got back to the restaurant where my car was parked, I got out of his car with immense relief and a sense of freedom.

June rates her date out of 10: 2