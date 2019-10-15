Does she think he’s been showing signs of dementia? Are other health issues affecting him at this time?

Since you’ve rushed to his aid in the past, call his doctor and ask whether there’s been a physical or mental health change.

Once informed, you can set up several appointments (the doctor, possibly a geriatric specialist, and even a nursing home) over a two-to-three day visit, depending on what you learn.

He’s lucky to have a caring daughter who’d rush to him when needed.

Reader’s Commentary Regarding grandparents believing they have rights to see their grandchildren – the view from the parents’ side (Sept. 21):

“With grandparents thinking of taking their children to court for access to grandchildren, how is that going to build a relationship or trust that’s already severely lacking?

“If their adult children have a good, trusting relationship with their parents, they won’t block them.

“Obviously, this man whose parents wrote you isn’t interested in having their presence in his life, or their comments about his chosen partner.

“They should ask themselves why this is the case, before heading to a lawyer’s office. But they may be unwilling to hear, and/or acknowledge the answers.

“They blame ‘her’ as she’s the ‘other,’ but their son isn’t trying to include them and that speaks volumes.

“My relationship with my parents has been very rocky. I don’t trust them around my son for any length of time. I don’t trust that my mother can hold her temper.

“My relationship with my in-laws is nonexistent – they’re rude, snobbish and dismissive, negative about my choices, my clothes, parenting, cooking, cleaning and more.

“It’s passive aggressive at best, and chauvinist. They blamed me for their son moving overseas, though it happened before he met me.

“Our relationship deteriorated under the pressure of his parents’ two-faced behaviour. He didn’t believe me.

“When I was pregnant they started making demands, and my husband finally listened and protected the family he was building.

“I’m chilly with them because I don’t want to discuss anything personal around them.

“We haven’t blocked either set, but access is on our terms.

“We fully agree about how the relationships are managed. Visits are short and sweet.

“If either set approached me with a lawyer, I’d spend the rest of my life and every penny we had blocking them from ever contacting my child.”

Ellie’s tip of the day

When an elderly parent behaves oddly, don’t panic or make assumptions. Seek information about his/her physical and mental health.

EXPERT ADVICE. IN YOUR INBOX: Sign up for the Star’s advice newsletter, get the latest on relationships, etiquette and more.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.