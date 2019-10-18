With 39 beers on tap and roughly 55 bottles or cans in their beer Bible, it is a haven for beer aficionados as well as folks who like to visit their local pub: The Bent Elbow is also carving out a distinction for itself for homemade food that’s elevated beyond pub grub.

Conceived by proprietor and food-lover Harold Kroeker and his wife and co-owner Deanna, Bent Elbow opened nearly eight years ago, the pair having previously owned and operated a pretty good beer pub and restaurant in the iconic “castle” across from Rockway Gardens.

Kroeker loves to experiment, sometimes boldly, with ingredients: much of what you can eat at the 65-seat venue is made in-house. In that, he says he finds a certain pleasure in spending time in the kitchen preparing the menu items.

“During the day, it’s nice to be back there getting the food ready, but then I like being out front too and seeing how it all comes together and hearing the reactions we get from customers. One influences the other,” Kroeker says. “It makes you want to go back and do more because people appreciate it.”

While the variety and unique range of beers get people talking, the food is notable as well. In the past several months, the restaurant, including cook Paul Wallace, have been creating a burger of the month that is inventive and, often, quite idiosyncratic.

An example? To coincide with Oktoberfest, the burger was a porky, mammoth of a sandwich dubbed “The Beyond Veg Burger.”

It is divine homemade beer mustard acting as a sort of cement for the tower of bratwurst patty, grilled bierwurst sausage, wiener schnitzel (the veal version), luscious Bent Elbow beer-braised onions and Havarti on a pretzel bun. There’s a little sausage cap mounted on top too.

Kroeker’s undaunted by its meat-forward construction. “There’s a lot of people who like to eat meat, so we’ve tweaked a burger that way,” he says. “There’s no lettuce and tomato, but there is more meat. And we’ve sold quite a few.”

Kroeker only makes enough to get through Oktoberfest, but there may be a few of the tour-de-force burgers still available this week (please check with the restaurant ahead of time).

If they’re gone, don’t worry: there are always more inventive burgers on the horizon. “We’re always thinking about new concepts and having new ideas,” he adds.