There have been a few recent sales across Waterloo and Kitchener that have caught my eye due to the major discrepancies between the list price and the sale price. Of the top ten over asking MLS® sales in Kitchener and Waterloo proper, with closed sales since March of this year, eight listed in ‘AS IS, WHERE IS’ condition. The Seller is not warranting any aspect of the property. These situations can be the result of many different circumstances, and prospective buyers could be presented with a great opportunity to own a perfectly good home if they are smart about the process.

A house listed in ‘AS IS, WHERE IS’ condition doesn’t necessarily mean the Seller took awful care of the property. Many homes listed in this state are the result of an estate sale, or the Seller isn’t currently living in the home, and may not have the capacity to facilitate the sale themselves. For example, an executor would be advised to list the property in ‘AS IS, WHERE IS’condition if he or she never lived in the home. It’s unlikely the executor knows details such as roof age or when the last renovation was completed. Another example where a Seller may choose to list in ‘AS IS, WHERE IS’ condition would be if he or she needs to move quickly due to life circumstances and is not in a position to prepare the property in its best light for sale. Regardless of why a home lists without the Seller making any warranties, these properties could still be a great opportunity for the right buyer.

Typically these properties list less than recent sales in the immediate neighbourhood. This price doesn’t mean that the house will sell for significantly less, but rather some Realtors® have different strategies to get foot traffic into the listing. These properties attract everyone from first-time homebuyers to contractors looking for the next flip project. So what do you do if ‘the one’ house you must offer on is listed in ‘AS IS, WHERE IS’ condition? Chances are you’ll compete, so keeping your initial budget in mind is extremely important. Beyond the budget, consider the opportunity to have a home inspection before the offer date. These properties are typically vacant or easy to show on a moment's notice. Revisiting the property with a home inspector before offering allows you to consider the unknown elements of the home and attach a dollar figure to any projects you need or want to complete upon ownership. An ‘AS IS WHERE IS’ home in an ideal neighbourhood should still attain a market value sale. Ask your Realtor® to value the listing against recent sales realistically. Unfortunately, some of these properties are grossly underpriced to create false hope for buyers who are qualified for less than the listing’s actual worth. A competent Realtor® should still be able to see past the theatrics and at least give you advice on what will be the likely sale price.

As we continue to experience a healthy housing market locally, these ‘AS IS, WHERE IS’ listings will continue to attract an array of buyers. Preparing yourself and hiring an experienced Realtor® could allow you the opportunity to improve a great home in the neighbourhood of your choice.