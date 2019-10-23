Over the summer, the Uptown Waterloo Business Improvement Area polled businesses, members, shoppers, visitors and others asking what they thought needed to be added to improve the vibrancy of our city core.

“More retail” was the No. 1 response. Specifically, people were looking for affordable clothing for all ages (at present, uptown Waterloo has 24 clothing stores mostly focused on men and women’s fashion), home decor, kitchenware and a one-stop-shop for all of the above.

I found this response interesting. At the Business Improvement Area we talk a lot with businesses about the changing face of retail as shoppers continue to shift their buying habits and make more purchases online or at suburban shopping malls.

Uptown is Evolving

With its unique blend of housing, retail and civic uses, uptown Waterloo has served as a social and commercial hub for generations. It has evolved over time from a place where high-speed mobility was a main focus (which can diminish a core area’s sense of place and value) to an increasingly animated city centre where people want to spend time exploring, shopping, eating and working.

Uptown has been transformed through years of challenging construction. The result is a city core that encourages an active lifestyle with transportation options like wider sidewalks, light rail transit, separated bike lanes, trails as well as updated and distinctive streetscapes, more healthy food options, festivals, events and new housing developments.

We work hard to promote uptown Waterloo and each year more people are choosing uptown as a place to live, work or do business. We are currently working on a report that showcases uptown activity, economic growth and the impact of new housing developments. This research will help us create a strategy for attracting more retailers, like the ones mentioned above.

Uptown is a “Place”

Importantly, uptown is a “place” for community members to connect. The freedom to work and play apart from one another has increased the sense of isolation and the longing for new ways of meeting informally and interacting socially. Being geographically positioned within walking distance of many neighbourhoods, I think uptown Waterloo is far better positioned to fulfil that growing, social need than malls.

Now, I know that I am somewhat biased. As the executive director of the Business Improvement Area it is my role, and that of our staff and volunteer team, to be uptown’s No. 1 cheerleaders. However, it’s a job that’s not always easy as we hear many comments from folks who object to the changes in character, diversity and density that city core transformation brings. We get it — change is hard and complicated. That said, we have a request.