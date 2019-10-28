CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Your imagination soars when facing an awkward or difficult moment. You seem to find a way to bypass a problem. Figure out your priorities, consider others' needs and priorities, and a solution will emerge. Tonight: Put on your dancing shoes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your concern and attention revolve around real estate, or possibly your domestic life and finances. Listen to what others share, but the responsibility as to how decisions turn out will be yours. Proceed with care and as much information as possible. Tonight: Homeward bound.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You will say what is on your mind. Do not be surprised if another person cops an attitude or responds in what you might consider an unconventional manner. A loved one cannot grasp what you're saying. This person's mind is elsewhere. Tonight: Hang out.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might not be able to change directions or make a strong choice at the moment. An issue of money or a decision keeps floating through your mind. You could need to settle in and handle a personal matter. Tonight: Pay bills first.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You beam in much more of what you want and desire. To your surprise, a serious attitude draws someone toward you. Do not feel as if you need to reveal everything that is on your mind. Tonight: Feel inspired by a child or loved one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Slow down and allow others to take the lead. News heads your way that you might not like at first. Do not make snap judgments; do adequate research and follow through. Tonight: Early to bed.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You could be overly serious or demanding. Your ability to make a difference does not change if you choose to change your attitude. A conversation enlightens you about alternatives. Tonight: Join a friend.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You might be in a position where you feel you have no choice. You do have a choice, but it might not be one you like. Understand your innate limits and why you have them. Responsibility pays off. Tonight: A force to be dealt with.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Though you know what you need to do, you might want or be inspired to add more flourish or change your actions. Weigh the pros and cons carefully. You are dealing with someone who has unusual insight. Tonight: Be willing to have a highbrow conversation.

BORN TODAY: Microsoft founder Bill Gates (1955), actress Julia Roberts (1967), actress Annie Potts (1952)

www.jacquelinebigar.com

