Indian restaurants dot Waterloo Region serving variations and regional interpretations of classic dishes like butter chicken, curries, samosas, biryani, kebabs and mango lassi. These dishes, for the most part, are familiar to us.

With haleem, however, we are likely less well acquainted. It’s a dish I was directed to by a reader who found it at Urwa’s Pakistani & Indian Cuisine in Waterloo, near the point King and Weber streets, which run parallel for several kilometres, suddenly intersect.

The intersection is also one which finds Pakistani and northern India food converging in this “stew” that appears among the half dozen or so beef curries on Urwa’s menu.

It’s a different kind of dish than you might associate with the rices, spicy sauces and high-heat cooking of tandoor-roasted chicken, let’s say.

Often made with lamb, Urwa’s beef version of haleem ($10.99) assumes a texture akin to porridge or even a fine-grained polenta: it’s a soft, slightly jiggly concoction that just demands to be eaten with a nice portion of warm naan, the unleavened bread that is cooked on the side of that fiery hot tandoor oven.

In general, the beef in the preparation is cooked low and slow – in some recipes it might do so for as long as eight hours.

Contributing to the complexity and the porridge-like chemistry of haleem are dhal (pulses and legumes), lentils, urud dal (a sort of black lentil), cashews and whatever the spices and garnishes of the particular region dictate.

Other Urwa’s dishes include the usual Indian fare such as tikka masala, tandoori chicken and korma. The aloo tikki ($1), a small fried potato “croquette,” is delicious if not a bit too oily, while the biryani ($4.99) is very fresh and brilliantly coloured.

At Urwa’s, a small restaurant with a few seats and a long take-away counter (if you eat in, you’ll be using plastic utensils) that has been open in the plaza for about six months, the haleem carries with it undertones of lemon, ginger and green onions with some crunchy fried onions. It isn’t an overly spicy-hot dish.

The flavours are good – complex and rich and earthy – but it is the texture which haleem offers as a different eating experience. In much of North America, there is a range of textures that are considered a “normal” part of the palate.