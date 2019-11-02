He did none of this, likely because he thought he didn’t need to. After all, Doug Ford ran with no platform against Kathleen Wynne, and won.

But Ontarians remembered what came after. They did not want Ford’s experiment to be repeated nationwide.

And it’s worth noting that, while Ford won by saying that voters had no choice but to choose him over Wynne, the New Democrats were only seven percentage points behind Ford on Ontario’s election day. A small shift in the campaign, or even an understanding of what was to come, could have given us Premier Horwath.

Canadians, like Ontarians, don’t like being told that they have no choice. When Scheer’s campaign boiled down to “I’m not Trudeau, and he’s bad, so you have to vote for me,” Canadians rebelled.

The Conservatives may have received the most votes, but they still made history by receiving the lowest level of popular support by the leading party in any federal election. Over 65 per cent of Canadian voters decided other parties were better choices.

If Conservatives want to be relevant to mainstream Canadians, they have to look beyond their narrow issues and social mores. They need to reach out to LGBTQ+ Canadians, as Patrick Brown did. They need to commit to green policies, as Michael Chong did.

Until then, seeking to take over Canada by waiting for people to stagger in as their last choice ill serves this country. We’ve had a prime minister elected by default, and Scheer’s Conservatives are responsible for that. They have to change.

James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ont. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbowkwto.