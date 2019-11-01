Amid decorated trees and twinkling lights, Autumn always feels like the perfect time to visit the annual St. Jacobs Sparkles event, a four-day kickoff to the holiday shopping season with extended hours, in-store promotions and sales, draw prizes and festive food sampling.

Each year, my family always starts at the south end of the village at Toy Soup, located in the town’s 104-year-old Church Theatre with its creaky wood floors, 24-foot high ceilings and beautiful stained-glass windows.

As a parent of two girls, I especially appreciate how Toy Soup seeks out award-winning, strategic thinking games for kids and adults. They also have a new puzzle room, featuring a big selection of Ravensburger, Cobble Hill, Eurographics, and White Mountain jigsaw puzzles.

Across the street is Tea, Earth and Sky, specializing in tea and wellness products. From the exquisitely handcrafted Buddha and eagles carvings from Bali and Borneo, to the amazing aroma of cedar and incense from Nepal, my family enjoys the welcoming, tranquil simplicity of Tea, Earth and Sky.

Right next door is my favourite hot sauce emporium, Taste, where customers are encouraged to sample everything, from infused vinegars, balsamics and specialty oils to salsas, chutneys, and mustards.

A lover of fiery foods, I could gaze for hours at hundreds of little bottles emblazoned with colourful illustrations like Caribbean Sunrise, Melinda’s Red Savina, and Marie Sharp’s Green Habanero with Prickly Pear.

The EcoCafe is always a destination during St. Jacobs Sparkles, as my wife and daughters enjoy their wide variety of organic coffees from around the world — light roast, dark roast, and everything in between.

At the north end of the village is Xclusive Elements, a lifestyle store with tons of unique gift ideas and Canadian-made products.

I love the fresh scents of their Maison Berger fragrances that purify the air in our home, along with the whole relaxed vibe of the store, upbeat music and personal touch, like the way they’ll wrap a gift in an elegant black bag with green tissue paper.

This past week, owners Craig and Julielynn Miller showed me some of the new Canadian-themed items they just got in, like the hand-painted ceramic Canadian Hockey Glove Mug, along with the Curling Rock Mug.