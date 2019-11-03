GEMINI (May 21-June 20)

You have been very intense about a personal matter that demands a lot of your time. Use today to relax. Take off for a daytrip to a preferred area. Or make plans to visit with friends. The change of scenery recharges your energy. Tonight: Try a new type of cuisine.

This Week: Emphasize unusual solutions. Touch base with someone who is more erudite or creative than you. You will come up with a unique idea.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

A loved one can be, and probably is, unusually demanding. Rather than lose your temper, be grateful that you have this person in your life. As difficult as this person can be, he or she genuinely cares about you. One-on-one relating brings more intensity to your bond. Tonight: Be a couple.

This Week: Emotional levels run high. Deal with individuals as much as you can. Consider making it a short week.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You have been so busy running around and doing your thing or handling a problem. Ask your sweetie or dear friend how he or she would most like to spend the day. Do just that. Tonight: Enjoy the caring between you and another person.

This Week: Defer to others and remain sure of yourself. You might enjoy another person's overtures toward you. Let this person come in close.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You have been unusually busy and playful. Some of you have been dealing with a child too. You need to pull away and get much-needed R and R. Screen calls; don't answer the door. Tonight: Do what you want.

This Week: Focus on work heavily at the beginning of the week. By Wednesday, someone around you could be demanding.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Finally, you feel liberated and free. Others note your newfound liveliness. Let go, whether with friends, family and/or loved ones. Indirectly, you recharge and gain a better sense of direction because you are not overthinking. Tonight: Go with spontaneity.

This Week: Defer to others, knowing full well what you might like to happen. By Wednesday, you have an unusual amount to accomplish.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your busy pace finally gets to you. You need some long overdue downtime. What you do with this time is up to you. Make it leisurely and relaxing. Go with a loved to the movies; read your Sunday paper. Tonight: Keep the theme going.

This Week: Stay centred but know what is expected from you, especially with family and roommates. Note the lighter tone as the week ends.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might be dragging your heels as you are not sure which invitation to accept or with whom you would be most content. Be spontaneous; it naturally suits you. Tonight: At a favourite haunt.

This Week: You will say what you want. Know that you are unusually blunt at present. Others could become reactive.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be careful as to how busy you get. Discourage any money discussions. Let that type of thought and talk wait for another day. You need some time to indulge yourself and get past a problem. Tonight: Hang with a loved one.

This Week: Financial matters can be smoothed out Monday and Tuesday. Discussions could become animated midweek.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Your personality dominates right now. Others become highly responsive as they seek out answers and ideas. Enjoy the moment and relish your popularity. A friend plays a significant role in your plans. Tonight: You make the call.

This Week: You enter the week a force to behold. Be careful with spending.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You have been focused and busy the past few days. You need time off from your hectic schedule and busy pace. Why not take some time to do just what you want? Tonight: Be naughty and nice.

This Week: Do not count on making a major impression on anyone until Wednesday, when others will see you as a soaring star.

BORN TODAY: Actress Roseanne Barr (1952), football player/activist Colin Kaepernick (1987), Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour (1949)

