The Complete Peanuts 1971 – 1974
Charles M. Schulz
Fantagraphics Books
2019, two books, 630 total pages
ISBN: 9781683962427
Carefully selected books can make awesome gifts for Christmas and fans of Charles M. Schulz’s brilliant comic strip can now enjoy every Peanuts daily and Sunday comic strip from 1971, 1972, 1973 and 1974 with this 2-book set. The books are quality paperbacks in an attractive slipcase. So settle into a favourite chair and enjoy the Peanuts gang through the various seasons and holidays.
Some of the interesting events in this collection include Charlie Brown’s baseball team winning their first game, Lucy hits her first home run, Snoopy becomes Joe Cool and Rerun van Pelt joins the gang – and Charlie Brown is upset with the news that Bob Dylan is turning 30 years old!
Fantagraphics has done an excellent job republishing Charles M. Schulz’s wonderful work and this beautiful collection of four years worth of comics is deserving of a prominent place in your home where you will be encouraged to pick it up regularly and delight in Schultz’s special world that can’t help but bring a smile to your face.
The Treasures of Coronation Street
Tim Randall & Simon Timblick
Thomas Allen
2018, 80 pages
ISBN: 9781773283425
Fans of the British soap opera Coronation Street will have fun reading this book/album that contains interesting text, lots of photos and memorabilia. Each page contains lots of Corrie history – even the “Contents” pages have a map of Coronation Street showing where (and when) significant events occurred. Some of the topics covered include: The Rovers Return; Audrey’s Hair and Beauty Salon; The Duckworths; the inhabitants of many of the residences and more.
Corrie fans will enjoy perusing the many colour and black-and-white photographs throughout the book. There is also considerable removable memorabilia (reproduced in facsimile form) including letters, a change of deed for a residence, a last will and testament, ads for characters like Rita and Alf and even the real estate ad for the sale of The Rovers Return. Readers will enjoy looking back and reminiscing about this popular show that has been on TV since 1960.
The Complete Sherlock Holmes Collection
Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
Prion
2018, 1095 pages
ISBN: 9781911610243
The incredible popularity of Sherlock Holmes continues with this “complete” collection of his mysteries not to mention that the home of Sherlock Holmes – 221B Baker Street – still stands and is the home of The Sherlock Holmes Museum.
The Complete Sherlock Holmes Collection is an attractive book and was produced in association with the Sherlock Holmes Museum. This deluxe collection “contains all of Conan Doyle’s stories – four novels and a colossal 56 short stories – complete and unabridged encompassing the entirety of the legendary author’s Sherlock Holmes work.” Fans of this iconic sleuth will enjoy having all of Sherlock Holmes adventures in one book!
