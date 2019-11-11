Q: I have a lot of guests who come over and I want my dog to stay at a distance until I say it is OK to go and meet them, giving them time to take off their shoes and coats without my dog being in the way. Where do I start?

A: The first thing that you will need to do is work on a ‘place’ command with the dog without distraction — so it goes to the spot (usually a dog bed) when you say the command.

You start by luring the dog to the bed using a food reward and saying the command "place." We are not asking the dog to stay at this point; we just want the dog to start associating the bed as the ‘place’ spot. Do not worry if the dog does not stay on the bed … yet. Be sure to place the food reward on the bed so the dog looks to the bed, not you, for the reward. Once the dog beats you to the bed, you know it is starting to understand. If the dog remains on the bed, repeat the command "place" and reward as we are teaching the dog that the bed is ‘place.’

Once the dog is staying on the bed, you can now transition onto using a reinforcer to remind the dog that when the place command is given, they must remain there until released. Now do not rush to challenge the dog with chaos, just do the method when a TV show is on: dog is in place, commercial, dog is released. Once the dog does that, we’ll then move on to a bouncing ball, fake doorbell ring, etc. — slowly work up to ensure success. If the dog moves off the pillow, do not repeat the command, just bring the dog back quickly to the bed and reinforce the stay.

Have people knock on the door and put the dog in ‘place’ command, and go to answer the door. If the dog moves, stop what you are doing, even if you have to close the door on your guests. Go back and put the dog back on the bed. Try again … keep the challenge going and be creative with the distractions, and the dog will learn to stay put until you release the dog from the place. Now be sure to have a definitive end to the exercise with a release word ... use "OK" or "free" to let the dog know it is OK to get up, and reward heavily with praise and food or both.

— Nick Woods is with Woods K9 Academy. Please send your questions to nick_woods01@yahoo.com. Phone 905-626-3957 or visit online at woodsk9academy.k9trainingblog.com.