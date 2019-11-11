"In this country, we ignored the sacrifice of gay soldiers for so long," Glasson said.

"We were prevented from serving, thrown out, criminalized."

During puberty, Glasson said, it felt as if she was on "an express train to hell" as her male characteristics became more and more pronounced.

It felt like "moving away from what feels normal," she said.

"When facial hair started, I cried."

When Glasson was 15, her father died.

"I spent the next several years trying to live up to being the man I think he wanted me to be," she said.

That's why she joined the military.

Glasson enjoyed the work, which included installing and repairing phone cables. "I had some good friends," she said.

After she was forced out, she struggled with the next move.

She enrolled at McMaster University and later, the University of Waterloo. She became a translator. She had discovered an affinity for languages while in Germany, and studied Russian, German and Japanese among others.

But she was plagued by serious depression. She decided to transition to a female identity because she knew that if she didn't, she wouldn't live to see her 30th birthday.

"It's hard to explain how it feels to be in a body that feels wrong all the time."

When she made the switch, Glasson encountered the hostility of the outside world. It included violence that was worse than anything she had dealt with in the military.

"The most dangerous place I ever lived was being trans in 1992 in Kitchener," she said.

Glasson was yelled at by people in passing cars, and sometimes she got beaten up.

Once, several people knocked her to the ground. One of the attackers was wearing a shirt with a picture of a Nazi official on it.

The impact of her face against the pavement cracked her teeth. In the years that followed, the teeth gradually crumbled away.

There were other problems, just as profound if more bureaucratic.

The university, and previous employers, didn't recognize her previous academic or work history because, they said, it was a different person who had done the work or earned the degree.

Over time, there has been more acceptance.

Glasson often thinks about what her life might have been like had she been allowed to build a career with the Armed Forces.

"I walked taller when I was in uniform," she said. "I was absolutely proud to serve my country."

After she was forced out "it took me nearly 32 years to get over the shame," she said.

"That lack of self-worth still affects me."

