Listen to what is being shared. You might feel conflicted because you see both sides of an issue. Try to stay centred. A partner could be more stubborn about a money matter than you thought. Tonight: Use your energy.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Zero in on priorities and follow through on them, despite distractions from various people. A partner could be unusually stubborn and unwilling to move from his or her position. Work with this person's stubbornness to achieve what you want. Tonight: Where the fun is.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might feel cornered by a boss or an authority figure. Fatigue could be a factor in accomplishing what you want. It appears that many people around you are animated and working toward a certain goal, but not necessarily your goal. Tonight: Make peace with some confusion.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Reach out for someone at a distance who you care about. You hear many different versions of an interaction. You might need to redefine your goals. Your fiery personality draws strong reactions, some good and others not as positive. Tonight: Work with a changing perspective.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

One-on-one relating draws others' attention. You might be able to lead someone you care about in a new direction. Though you might feel conflicted at first, you will be able to adapt. Tonight: Accept a loved one's offer.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Defer to others knowing that they have a similar goal but a tendency to get there by different means. Know what you want. Try to relax as you watch the results. You might need some time to review the information. Tonight: Be spontaneous.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Assume a low profile. Note what others share, especially around a work-related or day-to-day issue. You might hear various ideas and wonder what is needed to stabilize a situation. Your high energy helps get a domestic matter moving. Tonight: Take a personal night.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your creativity emerges when dealing with a friend who seems unusually resourceful. You could become quite enthusiastic when having conversations with friends, as well as with someone who serves as a muse for you. Tonight: Do not lose sight of your goals.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Basics count. You might be eyeing a serious situation in a different light. The situation revolves around your home, real estate and security. You could change your perspective after a lengthy conversation with an adviser. Tonight: Happy at home.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Communication could be far more direct than you intended. One person might hold a very conservative perspective, which intrigues you. You can also stretch and understand a far-out idea. Tonight: Respond to an unusual invitation.

BORN TODAY: Actress Anne Hathaway (1982), singer/songwriter Neil Young (1945), figure skater Tonya Harding (1970)

