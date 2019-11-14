CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You might feel cautious or timid. Reach out for a wiser person who can give you feedback and help you see your way through what feels like a maze. Tonight: Off listening to a favourite song.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Where your friends are is where you want to be. Even at work, you view your cohorts as friends for the most part. Have a discussion that might be overdue with someone who is involved in the work-related part of your life. Tonight: Join friends. Start the weekend early.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Defer to another person. He or she might not have your organization or vision; however, they are unusually dynamic and creative. They also pick up subtleties you don't. You will be pleased at what comes up. Tonight: A must appearance.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Reach out for someone who frequently supports you. Your imagination adds zip to a project even though at first an idea could be rejected. Try presenting it in a different manner. Put more of yourself into this particular project. Tonight: Think weekend plans.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

One-on-one relating takes you down a new path. You are likely to go overboard with the help of a partner. He or she enjoys unwinding with you. Your caring keeps growing. Tonight: Go along with a suggestion.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Defer to others, especially someone who makes you feel good almost every day. Try to take this person off a pedestal. Appreciate him or her as a human being with faults. Tonight: A loved one plays a significant role.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Get into a project with determination. You have a lot you want to get done. A loved one might call and interfere for a brief while. Do not allow your thoughts to wander. Remain disciplined. Tonight: Put your feet up and relax.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You enjoy yourself far more than you thought possible. You have a lot of obligations and need to take a stand financially. Nevertheless, a loved one or child weaves a happy note through your day. Tonight: Play away.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Tension builds at home. You could be concerned about a matter in your personal life and also how to handle the other party. Know that when you need "to handle" someone, you need to let go. Tonight: Curl up at home.

BORN TODAY: Prince Charles (1948), painter Claude Monet (1840), former U.S. Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice (1954)

