Like all markets, Ontario’s housing market is driven by the laws of supply and demand.

Strong demand for housing has created a persistent housing supply challenge that can only be solved by boosting the number of new homes being built. This is why the Building Industry and Land Development Association (BILD) is encouraged by the provincial government’s focus on boosting housing supply.

Every month, BILD releases the previous month’s new home sales data, gathered by Altus Group, tracking the relative health of the new housing market as reflected in sales, inventory, price per square foot and comparisons to historical trends. The data we released for September 2019 pointed to a modest recovery from the slump of the previous year.

In many previous columns, I have highlighted that the Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is one of the fastest growing metropolitan areas in North America, with an average of 115,000 net new residents per year. Our population is expected to reach 9.7 million by 2041.

The challenge is that the supply side of the housing equation in Ontario is highly regulated and dependent on factors that can make it less responsive to demand signals. Within the cities of the GTA, the amount of available lands for new residential construction has been steadily decreasing.

Another factor that restricts our housing supply relates to planning and approvals. New housing cannot simply be built anytime, anywhere. All new housing projects go through a complex and lengthy approval process, subject to multiple pieces of provincial regulation, which is interpreted and administered by municipal governments. As a result, in the GTA it takes on average 10 years to complete a typical highrise project, and 11 years to complete a typical low-rise project.

The government recognizes that adding new homes helps moderate prices, creates trickle-down housing opportunities for those looking to enter the housing market, and has a beneficial impact on the rental market.

This month, BILD will be highlighting some of the benefits of the province’s Housing Supply Action Plan in a public education campaign called The Math is Simple. I encourage you to learn more at bildgta.ca/themathissimple.

Dave Wilkes is president and CEO of the Building Industry and Land Development Association, the voice of the home building, land development and professional renovation industry in the GTA. For the latest industry news and new home data, follow BILD on Twitter @bildgta, or visit www.bildgta.ca.