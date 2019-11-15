If there’s anything that contributes more to voter cynicism, it’s politicians who rail against something in opposition, then embrace it in government.
Examples abound. In 2015, the Trudeau Liberals promised that the election would be the last to be fought under the “first past the post” system. When they realized that the opposition parties didn’t favour their choice of ranked ballots, and that first past the post could protect their majority, they reneged.
Then there is how opposition parties decry the measures governments take to speed the passage of legislation, from closure, to limiting the number of speakers in a debate, even proroguing parliament when things get too hot.
Then, when these parties take the reins of power, these methods become just another way of getting things done.
Recently, Ontario premier Doug Ford proposed changes to the way business is done in Queen’s Park. By adjusting the procedures, calling for votes on legislation multiple times in one day, it robs the opposition of time to question the government about its legislation and hold them to account.
It’s amusing to see Ford try to rush new legislation through Queen’s Park when he put the place into recess for five months, ensuring the opposition had no opportunities to question the government about their business.
To be fair to Ford, he wasn’t the leader of the opposition long enough to be caught out on a statement of hypocrisy about the Wynne government doing anything similar, but the opposition Conservatives have been quick to complain about attempts by governing Liberals to limit their exposure to hard questions about the laws they craft.
Mind you, when the Liberals were in opposition, they also talked a good game about governments needing to respect the input of the people through due process, only to evoke closure and even prorogue parliament while in power.
If the New Democrats and the Greens get a pass on this, it’s only because they haven’t had as many opportunities to test their opposition principles once in power.
But my sympathies do rest with the opposition parties when they call out the government for shying away from the hard work of governing.
Democracy conducted in haste is democracy denied. A government that rushes through legislation is ignoring the opinions of the people it’s supposed to work for. Shirking the duty of testing their bills against the concerns of the opposition, both real and spurious, means lazy and poorly developed legislation, prone to loopholes, and open to corruption.
When the Conservatives, the Liberals, the New Democrats, or the Greens call out the government for trying to grease the wheels of power at the expense of due process, I stand with them. It’s a shame that the Liberals and the Conservatives don’t remember these principles once they cross the floor to the government side.
Given how often governments have sought to reduce parliamentary procedure and speed up the process, I have to wonder if they put these powers away before they are defeated. How slow was government in the 1970s? Was legislation delivered to the Lieutenant Governor on the back of a tortoise?
Government is supposed to be hard work, because real democracy is messy. You’re supposed to work for everybody, including those who disagree with you. Governments campaigned that they would roll up their sleeves and face this test — at least, while they were in opposition.
Now that they want to keep their hands clean of differing opinions, they are shutting out honest voices who have important things to say.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbowkwto.
