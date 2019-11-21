‘Tis the season for holiday wishes, but if you find yourself wishing for better health — don’t.

It turns out that using "health" as a motivator doesn’t work for most people, and almost always fails. My advice? Be careful what you wish for.

Doctors and psychologists are trained in what’s called motivational interviewing, which means asking a series of specific questions to help people make real change. After all, patients who are engaging in destructive behaviours (like smoking, stressing and even sitting) come to see us all the time. Change is hard work, but studies show that patients who undergo motivational interviewing are likelier to succeed in achieving their goal.

One of my favourite aspects of motivational interviewing is using desire; recognizing it and harnessing it. Think of it this way: If you’re going to make change, you need to want it — really want it. I want you to think about why you want to be healthy. What would a healthier you look like, feel like, act like and be able to accomplish? Think about what would allow you to enjoy your life to its fullest.