I’m a big fan of reducing my electrical bill, so when light technology leapt forward from the old incandescents, I embraced it — possibly faster than I should have.

The compact fluorescents offered a substantial cut in power use, so I upgraded every light in the house that I could. They gave me the same level of light as the incandescents, while consuming much less energy.

Then along came the LEDs, which offered even greater power savings and a better quality light, leaving me with a bunch of compact fluorescent lights that were difficult to recycle.

But though I’ve happily upgraded the house to all LEDs, I must admit that the technology has a lot of room for improvement.

With incandescent light, there was less choice to worry about. You picked your wattage, and you paid the cashier. If you wanted special lights, you bought ones with coloured glass.

With LEDs, there is a daunting amount of variety to deal with. It is hard to tell which one is best for a particular situation. Worse, there’s far too much variance in quality.

And that variance in quality leads to the dark side, no pun intended, of LED lights: The flicker.

My youngest daughter has had a frustrating time dealing with the hurly-burly of this world. I’ve already spoken about how restaurants are too loud, and how the chatter of classrooms can give her such a headache that it becomes a challenge for her to learn.

She’s also susceptible to flickering lights, to the point that driving into the shadows of trees at the end of the day can make her queasy. We’ve had to switch seats on the morning train because of this.

And LED lights, when they’re lower quality, or at the end of their life -- or have been put on a dimmer switch they haven’t been made for -- flicker. Daughter the Younger is able to identify those lights with horrible precision.