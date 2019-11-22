I’m a big fan of reducing my electrical bill, so when light technology leapt forward from the old incandescents, I embraced it — possibly faster than I should have.
The compact fluorescents offered a substantial cut in power use, so I upgraded every light in the house that I could. They gave me the same level of light as the incandescents, while consuming much less energy.
Then along came the LEDs, which offered even greater power savings and a better quality light, leaving me with a bunch of compact fluorescent lights that were difficult to recycle.
But though I’ve happily upgraded the house to all LEDs, I must admit that the technology has a lot of room for improvement.
With incandescent light, there was less choice to worry about. You picked your wattage, and you paid the cashier. If you wanted special lights, you bought ones with coloured glass.
With LEDs, there is a daunting amount of variety to deal with. It is hard to tell which one is best for a particular situation. Worse, there’s far too much variance in quality.
And that variance in quality leads to the dark side, no pun intended, of LED lights: The flicker.
My youngest daughter has had a frustrating time dealing with the hurly-burly of this world. I’ve already spoken about how restaurants are too loud, and how the chatter of classrooms can give her such a headache that it becomes a challenge for her to learn.
She’s also susceptible to flickering lights, to the point that driving into the shadows of trees at the end of the day can make her queasy. We’ve had to switch seats on the morning train because of this.
And LED lights, when they’re lower quality, or at the end of their life -- or have been put on a dimmer switch they haven’t been made for -- flicker. Daughter the Younger is able to identify those lights with horrible precision.
I can’t see this flicker, unless the lights are far gone, but for Daughter the Younger, sitting down at restaurants which have these things in their ceiling puts her off her meal.
Honestly, this is one reason why we’re going out less and bringing in takeout more. She just can’t enjoy the outing if she encounters a flickering light at a restaurant.
She can identify problem lights at home as well, but at least I’m able to change out problem lights with better ones.
A lot still impresses me about LEDs. When they’re made well, they’re so efficient, and they last so long.
But I wish that LED producers could standardize and improve the quality of their products, so that we have a better idea of the type of light we’re buying, the things actually work on dimmer switches, and there is less flicker.
And I especially wish that businesses would be more proactive about replacing lights when they flicker. Doing so could make for a much better time for some of their customers.
In a previous column, I talked about the road diets Belmont Avenue and Queen’s Boulevard underwent, removing car lanes, adding turn lanes and bike lanes. While praising these, I complemented the work of Region of Waterloo traffic engineers.
While Region of Waterloo’s traffic engineers are doing a good job, these two particular roads are not their responsibility, but the responsibility of the City of Kitchener. So, City of Kitchener engineers, I salute you, and apologize for my error.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbowkwto.
