CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Settle in and do not get into other problems and hassles. Stay centred and remain concerned with your home and immediate relationships. A family member could be an irritant without meaning to. Tonight: Entertain from home.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

You have an easy time drawing in a loved one or dear friend who you want to share with. Your happy attitude and mannerisms make this person smile. Meet for a late brunch or an early dinner. Tonight: Where the action is.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Take the day just for you. Clear out some errands, catch up on calls or if you would prefer, why not take a total lazy day? You have no idea what this little indulgence will do for you. Tonight: Continue the theme.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You feel as though you cannot be stopped. You can be, but it is unlikely that anyone would want to. Maintain a sense of humour and you will cruise through the day. Others might not feel as upbeat as you! Tonight: Others respond to your requests.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might want to go off and handle a personal matter. Remember, you do not need to explain to everyone what you are up to. Keep a discreet profile if you want. Some of you might just want private time. Tonight: Let the fun begin.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might want to have a long-overdue discussion, but the other party might not be ready. Give this person as much space as possible. You will be well rewarded. Let go of a problem involving a friend. Tonight: Go for your heart's desire.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Take a chance and follow your instincts. Make it a point to check in on an older friend or loved one. You might not believe how much your thoughtfulness is appreciated. Tonight: A must appearance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Do not allow others to pressure you or let your concern of others get the best of you. Do what you want even though others might judge your plans as eccentric. Tonight: A friend plays a significant role.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

A loved one or dear friend delights you with an idea or surprise. Do not hesitate to plunge right in. If you become involved in some kind of game, you could win. Maintain your budget! Tonight: Letting go.

BORN TODAY: Politician Chuck Schumer (1950), singer/actress Miley Cyrus (1992), model Kelly Brook (1979)

