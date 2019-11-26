CANCER (June 21-July 22)

Emphasize your day-to-day life and where you might desire a new beginning. For some of you, it could be finally walking through the door of the gym. Others might decide to gain knowledge in their field. Tonight: Don't go to extremes.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your creativity merges with your fun personality. People can hardly stay away from you. Children could be involved in your plans, adding more energy and spontaneity. Many of you feel comfortable to act freely toward a loved one. Tonight: Be naughty and nice.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You might be eyeing a new beginning around your personal life. Others could be evaluating an investment around real estate. Do your homework and make sure your decision reflects a solid structure. Tonight: Order in.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might be questioning your schedule and whether you would like to restructure your day, if not life, in some way. Through this process, you become more aware of your priorities and heartfelt needs. Tonight: Dance the night away.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Recognize what is happening with your finances. Some of you might need to pare down your expenses, and others might consider different ideas to stay on budget. Many of you desire increased savings. Tonight: Time to treat a loved one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You eye a new beginning. For some of you, an event or twist of fate could point to a special series of events. If single, you could meet someone out of the blue who makes your heart flutter. Tonight: Be spontaneous.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You may feel pushed to the max. A new beginning becomes possible once you let go of a problem. Until that point, maintain a low profile and do a lot of reflection and thinking. Tonight: Get a good night's sleep.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Zero in on what you want and know that it can happen. A friend could be instrumental in making your desire a reality. The two of you discuss different paths to manifest. Ultimately, it is you who will make it happen. Tonight: Hang with friends.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Take charge and stay in contact with a person who is instrumental in your life and often points to the appropriate direction. He or she might want to take the lead. If you do not want this, do not allow the switch to occur. Tonight: Till the wee hours.

BORN TODAY: Singer Tina Turner (1939), actor Peter Facinelli (1973), cartoonist Charles Schulz (1922)

www.jacquelinebigar.com

