Imagine it’s 2050 — 30 years into the future. We have come together as a community and reduced our local greenhouse gas emissions by (at least) 80 per cent.

As a result, our community is healthy and thriving. What visions of this future come to mind? How are you and your loved ones living in our low-carbon community, and how is that vision different from the community we live in today?

Now once again imagine it’s 2050, however, in this scenario we have not reduced our greenhouse gas emissions and as a result, our community faces uncertain and costly impacts. What do you envision in this alternative future? What does the world around you look like, and how are you coping in a community and natural environment with increasing emissions?

ClimateActionWR is actively working with community members, local organizations, and all eight area municipalities (Region of Waterloo, Cities of Cambridge, Kitchener, and Waterloo, and the Townships of North Dumfries, Wellesley, Wilmot, and Woolwich) to create a long-term Climate Action Strategy for achieving an 80 per cent greenhouse gas emission reduction by 2050 (“80 by 50”) here in Waterloo Region. The 80 per cent target uses a baseline year of 2010 and is an absolute target, meaning we will work to lower our emissions overall, even while our population and economic activity continues to grow. With the unanimous endorsement of the long-term target by all 8 area municipalities, and taking into account the work completed to-date on achieving the first 6 per cent by 2020, our community has begun laying the foundation for this long-term goal.

To understand what version of the future we are aiming for when developing this long-term strategy, and to understand what future scenarios we want to avoid, ClimateActionWR needs to hear from you - the community members of Waterloo Region.

Your time for meaningful action is now. Share your vision of the future at www.climateactionwr.ca to have your say in our community’s journey towards 2050.

In the coming months, we will continue to work with community members, municipalities, and technical experts to understand the vision of 2050 our community wants to see. The community’s vision will be used to build both the long-term Climate Action Strategy to achieve our 80 per cent reduction target, and the detailed short-term plan to address the first 10-years (all to be completed by the end of 2020).

Be part of the movement in transforming Waterloo Region to a low-carbon community. Think about your future, and the futures of those you care about. What is our legacy? Right now, our community has the power to take action and work towards a healthier and more sustainable future, both for ourselves and for the future generations who will call Waterloo Region home.

Sarah Fries is the project coordinator at ClimateActionWR. ClimateActionWR is a collaboration between local organizations and community members focused on climate change mitigation, and is led by Reep Green Solutions and Sustainable Waterloo Region. Stay up to date on our 80 by 50 progress by following us on Facebook and Twitter (@ClimateActionWR) or at www.climateactionwr.ca.