CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You love the holidays and tend to milk every moment of fun, decorating and joy from them. You might have a lot to accomplish, especially if you hold a normal job. You willingly flow right into your Santa chores. Tonight: Baking into the wee hours.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Defer to a relative or someone who often does not participate in the holidays. If this person wants to do more, let it happen. You cannot control his or her choices, but you can enjoy them. Tonight: Do not forget a card or gift for a special person who does not live near you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

One-on-one relating takes on an emotional tone. This situation might evolve at work, where you least expected such energy. Get into the moment. Toss away restraint. Tonight: Wherever you are, make sure you are surrounded by holiday music.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Defer to a loved one or friend who would like to play a stronger role in the preparations leading up to Christmas. While you may not agree with this person, you can relish not worrying about what he or she is handling. Tonight: Out on the town.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

You might have your Christmas list, yet you are not likely to follow it. Impulse takes over and you do the work of elves. Recognize damages you might inflict on your wallet. Tonight: Head home early. Try to stay out of trouble.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You enjoy yourself at this time of year, no matter where you are or what you are doing. The holidays naturally suit you. You like letting go of the here-and-now for a short while. Tonight: Where celebration can be found.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might have a somewhat stoic attitude about the holidays, decorations and shopping. Do not force yourself to change your mood. A loved might not feel up to snuff and could appreciate a visit. Tonight: Meet up with a friend but make it an early night.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You draw others out naturally. Your friends depend on that ability, especially if they want to sing the blues. What you are seeing might make you very happy as you look around and notice how jovial your friends are. Tonight: At a favourite haunt.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

You will feel much better about this holiday season if you maintain your budget. Of course, this decision needs to come from you. You might feel the need to return a gift that you felt was somewhat costly. Tonight: Drop in on a party or two.

BORN TODAY: Actress Sarah Rafferty (1972), N.Y. Gov. Andrew Cuomo (1957), filmmaker Judd Apatow (1967)

www.jacquelinebigar.com

