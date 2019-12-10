As big fans of A&W, my family was excited to try the new plant-based nuggets the fast-food chain launched last week.

They are crispy, light, and nicely seasoned -- everything you could want in nuggets, and completely meat-free. There’s also a choice of four dipping sauces: barbecue, sweet & sour, honey mustard, and jalapeno ranch.

Impressed, I tracked down A&W Canada’s President and CEO, Susan Senecal this past week to chat about the new plant-based nuggets and A&W’s stated commitment to sustainability.

“Our mantra is, we want to offer something people will choose, not something they’ll settle for," she told me over the phone from her Vancouver office. "So with our new plant-based nuggets we really focused on taste, texture and enjoyment, particularly when it comes to something like a nugget which is fun to share and fun to eat."

I told Senecal how our eco-conscious teenage daughters also love A&W’s Beyond Meat burger, along with their compostable and innovative packaging that reduces waste, like their paper straws, ice-cold frosted mugs for root beer, and plates and cutlery in their restaurants.

“When it comes to making changes, I believe for a lot of Canadians, people are looking for ways to help," she said. "They know there are a lot of problems in the world, they know that change is important and change is necessary, but sometimes it feels a little bit hard to do something yourself that will make a big difference. Young people especially, I think are looking at how and where they spend their money and which brands they support, and when they can find a great alignment there, they become partners in creating change. And at A&W, we certainly found that ourselves, how hundreds, thousands or even millions of small actions can make the world a better place.”

I shared with Senecal a fond memory I have of my mother occasionally picking me up from elementary school and going to the old A&W drive-up for lunch.

“One of the things I love about working with A&W and seeing our evolution over the years is, when people talk about A&W, people talk about family memories,” she said. “In my case, there are four girls in our family and we all fit in the back of the car somehow. I remember going to the drive-up A&W and the food coming, and my mom and dad passing the food to the back seat where we all anxiously waited for our particular burger and it was a very special memory.”

Her story made me realize that my own daughters will someday look back with nostalgia at our trips to A&W. Perhaps they will reminisce about how, in their youth, their generation's preferences for sustainability spurred companies like A&W toward more eco-conscious practices. I sure hope so.

