CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You gain a perspective that allows you to see more of what is going on. Today's Full Moon might be exaggerated for you, as you are ruled by the Moon and the Moon's position. The good news is, this, too, shall pass. Tonight: Respond to another person's efforts to reach you.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Action surrounds friends and loved ones. You could be very excited as you are about to achieve a long-desired goal. Someone you meet in a strange way today could evolve into a long-term friendship or more. Tonight: Zero in on what is possible.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Whether or not you desire being in the limelight, that is exactly where you can be found. Others seek you out to help get more control over their life and what they want. An element of chaos runs through the day. Tonight: Where your friends are.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

A new outlook becomes inevitable after today. You see a situation with new possibility. Your biggest problem could be which way you would like to go. Friends will support you in your choice. Tonight: Be the lead actor.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

One-on-one relating is highlighted, and you could make a mistake. How you handle a personal issue could be a lot different from normal. Use caution dealing with money; it could slip through your fingers. Tonight: Be a buddy to an ailing loved one.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might feel as if you are in a tug of war for a prized position or situation. Do not undermine anyone, yet stand up for yourself. Push comes to shove, but somehow you end up smelling like roses. Tonight: With a favourite person.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might notice that the best intentions go awry, no matter what. Rather than being rigid and determined to have what you want, flow with the moment and your mood. Let go of "must haves" for 24 hours. Tonight: Be more nurturing to a loved one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

You could push another person too far. You might not intend to, but others are unusually sensitive to your comments. One person -- a child or potential sweetie -- could become highly reactive. Tonight: A discussion could be important.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Stay close to home or near the office. You could find that certain situations are somewhat explosive and need to be handled quickly. Others, including you, could be reacting to today's Full Moon. Tonight: Settling in at home.

BORN TODAY: Singer Frank Sinatra (1915), game-show host Bob Barker (1923), abolitionist William Lloyd Garrison (1805)

www.jacquelinebigar.com

