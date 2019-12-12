No Blame No Shame

A: After 10 years of marriage, you’re both still not getting it: You have differences of approach and reaction, which have been there since the day you met.

It’s time for you both to acknowledge, laugh, and adjust.

A psychiatrist explained this “differences” factor that often strains relationships:

When couples from different backgrounds meet, they’re drawn to personality differences and want some of those elements for themselves.

Your wife’s pride and self-confidence was likely very attractive at the time, when she was on the dating scene. No neediness, not clingy, likely ambitious, too.

Your easy manner, accepting and full of humour, self-deprecating for laughs and to put others at ease, was new to her and equally attractive.

Interested daters often desire to get closer to these fresh qualities.

Ten years later, with children, finances and work preoccupying your conversations, and without substantial adjustment to each other’s personalities … there’s your ongoing clash.

It’s up to you two now to look at what’s great in your marriage, including the children and maybe even how you manage your finances and work.

A damp bed? Dry the sheets. Don’t sweat the small stuff by adding blame (her go-to reaction) or frustration (yours).

Remember why you were initially attracted, how interesting your different backgrounds really are, and the reasons for those differences in each other’s upbringing.

It’ll help you laugh more, hug more, blame and react less.

Q: My husband’s mother died when he was in university. He’s regretted since then that he didn’t keep more things to help remember her.

His father died suddenly six months ago. My husband brought home his furniture, clothing, photographs, papers, everything.

We’re both in our mid-30s, working, living in a condo overcrowded with furniture. Our storage unit is so stuffed, it’s impossible to move in there.

I’m ready to leave.

I love my husband but can’t take that he’s constantly sorting through stuff, living in the past while we’re not enjoying the present.

Crowded Out

A: Your husband’s in deep grief, having lost two parents while he’s still relatively young. Losing you now would be a cruel blow.

He needs grief counselling. Join him for a couple of sessions, to understand the intensity of his sorrow. Or get counselling on your own.

Schedule “sorting time” together, but insist on taking breaks together, even just to go for a walk. Time will heal you both.

Ellie’s tip of the day

The different personalities that attract two people, also require their adjusting to and accepting those differences.

Ellie Tesher is an advice columnist for the Star and based in Toronto. Send your relationship questions via email: ellie@thestar.ca.