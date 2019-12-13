As a columnist, I do find that I write from conflict. It’s easier to find the words to describe why a policy is wrong or a politician is making a mistake. Readers lose interest if all you do is nod along with the government all the time.

In this respect, I have to say that the local leadership hasn’t made it easy for me to find material to write about. I started this column after the fallout from RIM Park problems settled. The fact that local councils haven’t seen the drama or polarization that afflicted Toronto city council while Rob Ford was mayor is something we should be grateful for.

Fortunately for me, I found plenty to talk about in the policies of our provincial and federal governments. But I like to believe that I wrote with an intent to offer something better. There is a difference between criticizing and berating. When I’ve seen our political leaders do good things, I tried to point them out, because we deserve a country where that is more common.

I would like to thank the original editors who took my column on as the Kitchener Post was setting up, and the editors who followed, who encouraged me and made me feel welcome.

And I would like to thank the readers who wrote, whether it was to agree or disagree. The overwhelming majority were kind and respectful, even when they disagreed, and the letters and emails were the best reward for my work.

So, after over eight years and nearly 400 columns, it’s time to move on. I’ll still be speaking out, just on different venues. Look for me there.

James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbowkwto.

