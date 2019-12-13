This will be the last regular column I’ll be writing for the Kitchener Post.
This has been some time in coming. With the newspaper industry consolidating, the Kitchener Post has gone from a print publication to online only and, after this week, will fade away entirely.
While some of my recent columns have appeared in the Waterloo Chronicle, they already have fine columnists in the form of Marshall Ward and Mike Farwell, the latter of whom may be taking on a more regional angle.
It’s a melancholy moment, but it’s not a tragedy. The move comes as I take on a new full-time job that exercises my writing abilities.
And as we approach a new decade, after having spent most of the decade writing a column every week, it seems appropriate to move on, but not before looking back on what I witnessed.
Waterloo Region continues to grow from a big town to a small city. Every year, more people fill in the new subdivisions. New towers grace our skyline. Transit has steadily improved.
I boarded the first GO Train to depart Kitchener for Toronto on Dec. 19, 2011 and wrote about it. I watched ridership steadily increase as two trains per day became four, then five.
I wrote about why we needed an LRT in Waterloo Region and took some flak for that, although the 2014 election seemed to indicate that most of the community was behind the project.
And I watched as a spirited group of grassroots activists took on the issues of the region, from improving public transit to advocating for the poor to demanding a dense urban corridor to prevent sprawl developments on our rural lands and the Waterloo aquifers.
I’m seeing that activism continue as people work together, in person and on social media, to demand our regional and city councils not backtrack on better road design and public transportation investments.
As a columnist, I do find that I write from conflict. It’s easier to find the words to describe why a policy is wrong or a politician is making a mistake. Readers lose interest if all you do is nod along with the government all the time.
In this respect, I have to say that the local leadership hasn’t made it easy for me to find material to write about. I started this column after the fallout from RIM Park problems settled. The fact that local councils haven’t seen the drama or polarization that afflicted Toronto city council while Rob Ford was mayor is something we should be grateful for.
Fortunately for me, I found plenty to talk about in the policies of our provincial and federal governments. But I like to believe that I wrote with an intent to offer something better. There is a difference between criticizing and berating. When I’ve seen our political leaders do good things, I tried to point them out, because we deserve a country where that is more common.
I would like to thank the original editors who took my column on as the Kitchener Post was setting up, and the editors who followed, who encouraged me and made me feel welcome.
And I would like to thank the readers who wrote, whether it was to agree or disagree. The overwhelming majority were kind and respectful, even when they disagreed, and the letters and emails were the best reward for my work.
So, after over eight years and nearly 400 columns, it’s time to move on. I’ll still be speaking out, just on different venues. Look for me there.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbowkwto.
This will be the last regular column I’ll be writing for the Kitchener Post.
This has been some time in coming. With the newspaper industry consolidating, the Kitchener Post has gone from a print publication to online only and, after this week, will fade away entirely.
While some of my recent columns have appeared in the Waterloo Chronicle, they already have fine columnists in the form of Marshall Ward and Mike Farwell, the latter of whom may be taking on a more regional angle.
It’s a melancholy moment, but it’s not a tragedy. The move comes as I take on a new full-time job that exercises my writing abilities.
And as we approach a new decade, after having spent most of the decade writing a column every week, it seems appropriate to move on, but not before looking back on what I witnessed.
Waterloo Region continues to grow from a big town to a small city. Every year, more people fill in the new subdivisions. New towers grace our skyline. Transit has steadily improved.
I boarded the first GO Train to depart Kitchener for Toronto on Dec. 19, 2011 and wrote about it. I watched ridership steadily increase as two trains per day became four, then five.
I wrote about why we needed an LRT in Waterloo Region and took some flak for that, although the 2014 election seemed to indicate that most of the community was behind the project.
And I watched as a spirited group of grassroots activists took on the issues of the region, from improving public transit to advocating for the poor to demanding a dense urban corridor to prevent sprawl developments on our rural lands and the Waterloo aquifers.
I’m seeing that activism continue as people work together, in person and on social media, to demand our regional and city councils not backtrack on better road design and public transportation investments.
As a columnist, I do find that I write from conflict. It’s easier to find the words to describe why a policy is wrong or a politician is making a mistake. Readers lose interest if all you do is nod along with the government all the time.
In this respect, I have to say that the local leadership hasn’t made it easy for me to find material to write about. I started this column after the fallout from RIM Park problems settled. The fact that local councils haven’t seen the drama or polarization that afflicted Toronto city council while Rob Ford was mayor is something we should be grateful for.
Fortunately for me, I found plenty to talk about in the policies of our provincial and federal governments. But I like to believe that I wrote with an intent to offer something better. There is a difference between criticizing and berating. When I’ve seen our political leaders do good things, I tried to point them out, because we deserve a country where that is more common.
I would like to thank the original editors who took my column on as the Kitchener Post was setting up, and the editors who followed, who encouraged me and made me feel welcome.
And I would like to thank the readers who wrote, whether it was to agree or disagree. The overwhelming majority were kind and respectful, even when they disagreed, and the letters and emails were the best reward for my work.
So, after over eight years and nearly 400 columns, it’s time to move on. I’ll still be speaking out, just on different venues. Look for me there.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbowkwto.
This will be the last regular column I’ll be writing for the Kitchener Post.
This has been some time in coming. With the newspaper industry consolidating, the Kitchener Post has gone from a print publication to online only and, after this week, will fade away entirely.
While some of my recent columns have appeared in the Waterloo Chronicle, they already have fine columnists in the form of Marshall Ward and Mike Farwell, the latter of whom may be taking on a more regional angle.
It’s a melancholy moment, but it’s not a tragedy. The move comes as I take on a new full-time job that exercises my writing abilities.
And as we approach a new decade, after having spent most of the decade writing a column every week, it seems appropriate to move on, but not before looking back on what I witnessed.
Waterloo Region continues to grow from a big town to a small city. Every year, more people fill in the new subdivisions. New towers grace our skyline. Transit has steadily improved.
I boarded the first GO Train to depart Kitchener for Toronto on Dec. 19, 2011 and wrote about it. I watched ridership steadily increase as two trains per day became four, then five.
I wrote about why we needed an LRT in Waterloo Region and took some flak for that, although the 2014 election seemed to indicate that most of the community was behind the project.
And I watched as a spirited group of grassroots activists took on the issues of the region, from improving public transit to advocating for the poor to demanding a dense urban corridor to prevent sprawl developments on our rural lands and the Waterloo aquifers.
I’m seeing that activism continue as people work together, in person and on social media, to demand our regional and city councils not backtrack on better road design and public transportation investments.
As a columnist, I do find that I write from conflict. It’s easier to find the words to describe why a policy is wrong or a politician is making a mistake. Readers lose interest if all you do is nod along with the government all the time.
In this respect, I have to say that the local leadership hasn’t made it easy for me to find material to write about. I started this column after the fallout from RIM Park problems settled. The fact that local councils haven’t seen the drama or polarization that afflicted Toronto city council while Rob Ford was mayor is something we should be grateful for.
Fortunately for me, I found plenty to talk about in the policies of our provincial and federal governments. But I like to believe that I wrote with an intent to offer something better. There is a difference between criticizing and berating. When I’ve seen our political leaders do good things, I tried to point them out, because we deserve a country where that is more common.
I would like to thank the original editors who took my column on as the Kitchener Post was setting up, and the editors who followed, who encouraged me and made me feel welcome.
And I would like to thank the readers who wrote, whether it was to agree or disagree. The overwhelming majority were kind and respectful, even when they disagreed, and the letters and emails were the best reward for my work.
So, after over eight years and nearly 400 columns, it’s time to move on. I’ll still be speaking out, just on different venues. Look for me there.
James Bow is a writer and a father of two in Kitchener, Ontario. You can follow him online at bowjamesbow.ca or on Twitter at @jamesbowkwto.