Last week I was bold enough to suggest a few things NOT to buy kids for Christmas, so it only seems fair that I should venture into the more challenging area of what gifts might be good. This idea comes with a wide range of caveats, like only Santa knows what every child wants; I never bought a gift for a daughter in my life, seeing as I had three sons; my sons are in their early thirties, have no children and I've retired from teaching so I've lost touch with all popular play items. Other than those caveats, I'd say I'm the perfect person to offer gift-buying tips!

Let's start with infants. This is the easiest category, not only because if they don't have language yet they can't complain, but also because anything is worth exploring. The most popular toy may well be no more enjoyed than the box it came in. Infants are on a mission to learn about their world so anything that has colours, smell, sound, textures and can be safely licked but not swallowed is fair game. In fact, a bunch of nonsense stuff that stimulates any of the senses, and does not pose a threat to safety, is good. Oh, and perhaps a really warm snowsuit, mittens and touque to be able to go outside and explore the snow. Seriously, kids of all ages love snow and the fresh air will ensure Mom gets a nice nap in the afternoon as well!

Toddlers, mobile and curious as heck, will see your house, and everyone else's house they visit, as a "gift" to explore. Maybe a GPS tracker and a body cam, so you know where they are and what they are doing at all times is a good idea! If that seems a bit extreme, then perhaps stick with the kinds of toys that build or create something. Kids this age have neither fear nor limitations and so giving them anything that is creative, from block sets to water paints, simply lets their imagination run free. Again, your first consideration is safety, so running around the house with scissors might not be the best idea, but see if you can find an area of the house where paint can fly freely and just let them go! And continuing the theme of outdoor options, how about a small sled, a pair of skates or a shovel a bucket and a big mound of snow?

If I had an elementary school-aged child right now, I'd buy him/her one of the kits that allows you to build and program your own computer or robot. Not only is this creative, but it is incredibly logical (a great part of the brain to develop at this point) and practical. Learning the basics of programming opens up the biggest field of learning for the future - technological applications to virtually everything we do. Best of all, these kinds of kits can be worked on individually or collaboratively, so all of your children might collectively come up with new ideas or your child might work with a friend to find new ways of using it. And yes, a toboggan, a set of skis (downhill or cross-country), a big shovel for making quintzes (snow huts) and anything that encourages them to go outside and get some exercise should be on the list.

Tweens and teens are most likely to want money or gift cards, having lost confidence that adults could ever possibly know what they want or need. Unless you are getting them the latest smartphone or video game, you are likely to be met with some level of eye-rolling for any other choice than cold hard cash. This is a tough crowd. Still, you're the parent and you have the right to make their eyes roll, so perhaps something creative like a new musical instrument (unless you have a heated garage you might want to think about a drum set), some really good art materials, a subscription to software that allows for photo or film editing, a foosball or air hockey game for the rec room or, dare I say it, a book. Reading is a calming activity and any items or activities that provide an impetus to calm are good! For the outdoors, a season's pass for any outdoor activity, and a willingness to chauffeur them to it, is a bonus.

For children over the age of 20, now you can get practical. While their phone is likely the latest version, their socks and underwear are more likely worn and full of holes. Gift cards, at this age, are most appreciated for food outlets or gas. To get them outdoors, I suggest a puppy!

Good luck with your shopping. I suppose I should have added to the caveats at the beginning that I was a terrible shopper and my wife took care of 99% of our gift purchases, but I did make plenty of ignored suggestions!

Graham Hookey is the author of Parenting Is A Team Sport (Kindle Books) and can be reached at ghookey@yahoo.com.

