CANCER (June 21-July 22)

You might decide to dive into a project and complete it ASAP. A child or new friend could be on the verge of a tantrum if you do not spend time with him or her. Follow your priorities. Tonight: Immerse yourself in a task.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)

Others note your innate happiness and enjoyment of the moment. Though someone close to you could be difficult, you seem to be able to detach from their projections and mood. Tonight: Out enjoying the seasonal fun.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You sense that timing might not be working for you. A visit with a loved one might be appropriate, yet you could be left concerned over something that was shared. It will work out if you let go of your reactions and flow a little. Tonight: Not to be found.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You might surprise yourself with the comfort you are experiencing. While mentally going over your Christmas presents for family and friends, you might not be aware of the total cost. Tonight: Catching up with a friend.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Your famed temper could flare in the a.m. with a boss, parent or some other authority figure. Consider that the pressure of the holiday season might be getting the best of you. Tonight: A must appearance.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You have a positive way of looking at problems. A friend from a distance might reach out to you. This person would like to hear your opinions about key matters. Note how quickly your temper might rise. Tonight: If you can, go skating or caroling.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Use your instincts. Lighten up about a friend who you find pushy and difficult. This person knows what they want, and they will not let go unless they receive it or decide there is no hope. Tonight: Respond to a loved one's request with care.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Others cannot help but respond to your energy and comments. A boss or authority figure could be irritated that you are not focused on what he or she wants. Be sensitive to this person -- for your sake! Tonight: Say yes to an invitation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)

Reach out to a friend you often visit with during the day. This person could be a work-related pal or a friend met in your daily routine. He or she will appreciate getting together before the holidays really get going. Tonight: Do some holiday errands on the way home.

BORN TODAY: Actress/author Krysten Ritter (1981), football player David Johnson (1991), comedian Bill Hicks (1961)

www.jacquelinebigar.com