Abominable
Universal Pictures Home Entertainment, rated G, Blu-ray + DVD, 2 discs
If you are looking for a fun film that the entire family can enjoy together I recommend Abominable. Rated G, Abominable is the heartwarming, entertaining and funny story that sees a young Yeti requiring help on the roof of an apartment building in China. Coming to his rescue is Yi and her friends Peng and Jin. Together they are able to help keep the Yeti – who they name Everest – safe (mostly) from a wealthy man along with a zoologist who want to capture him.
Keeping Everest safe from these people while trying to return him to his family on Mount Everest is quite the challenge, but Yi and her friends are up for the giant task. Excellent animation, a positive message and a fun story make Abominable a very good movie for all ages.
This 2-disc set has the movie on both Blu-ray and DVD along with numerous bonus features including “Your Yeti Care Guide”, how-to-draw some of the characters, deleted scenes, and lots more!
Buttons: A Christmas Tale
Paramount Home Entertainment, rated G, DVD
If you are looking for a Christmas movie for the family (rated G, for all ages) you might consider Buttons: A Christmas Tale. The movie follows two orphan girls whose wish is to find a home for Christmas. And there is a good chance that they will if they believe – and they get some help from their guardian angels played by Dick Van Dyke and Angela Lansbury.
Both girls, Emily (Noelle E. Parker) and Annabelle (Alivia Clark), suffer tragedies. Emily is rushed to hospital on Christmas Eve with a fever and is comforted by her guardian angel (Landsbury) who tells her a story of another girl, Annabelle, who must survive working in a mill. Fortunately, Annabelle’s guardian angel (Van Dyke) is looking out for her.
Narrated by Kate Winslet and Robert Redford, this Christmas story also includes Jane Seymour, Roma Downey, Ioan Gruffudd and Katie McGrath.
IT Chapter Two
Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, rated 14A, Blu-ray + DVD, 3 discs
IT the horror film from 2017 was the highest-grossing horror film of all time and IT Chapter Two brings to an end the Losers Club battle with Pennywise (Bill Skarsgard). The setting for IT Chapter Two is the town of Derry 27 years after the Losers Club defeated Pennywise. But Pennywise has returned to terrorize the town so Mike (Isaiah Mustafa), the only one in the club to remain in the town asks the others to return. Everyone needs to work together if they are going to have any chance of beating the shape-shifting clown!
Although I haven’t yet seen IT, I enjoyed the approximately 2.75-hour-long sequel that also has Jessica Chastain, Bill Hader, James McAvoy, Jay Ryan and James Ransone. It is based on a Stephen King novel and King makes a cameo appearance in IT Chapter Two.
This 3-disc set has the movie on both Blu-ray and DVD and a Blu-ray disc of special features. Some of the special features are: Pennywise Lives Again!”, “The Summer of IT: Chapter One, You’ll Float Too”, “The Summers of IT: Chapter Two, IT Ends” and commentary.
