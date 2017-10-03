Raonic wins first match back from injury; calls for a review

TOKYO — After returning to the ATP Tour in style with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Viktor Troicki at the Japan Open on Tuesday, Milos Raonic called for a review of how the sport is run.

It was Raonic's first match following a seven-week absence with a left-wrist surgery. The big-serving Canadian has withdrawn from five events this year, and conceded walkovers at two others.

"It's been very frustrating," said Raonic, who started this year at No. 3 but has slipped to No. 12 in the rankings. "I think I've had more than a dozen different injuries and reasons that have kept me away from tournaments. That hasn't been fun because I haven't been able to focus on tennis, I've been focusing on 'Can I play today or can't I?' rather than, 'What do I need to do with my tennis game?'"

Raonic knows tennis isn't a sport that's easy on the body, and the travel and length of the season are demanding, too.

"I believe out of those of us that finished top five last year, I'm the only guy still trying to play this year, and none of the top five played the U.S. Open," Raonic said. "Maybe it's testament to some kind of reform being needed for the sake of players' careers, and being able to provide a certain calibre of tennis for spectators.

"Scheduling, the length of the year and how spread out — geographically and throughout the year — the tournaments are, especially the top tournaments for the top players, is something that deserves a second look. It's hard to peak four times of the year for Grand Slams, let alone for other tournaments."

The length of the season has long been an issue for players, something the men's and women's tours have taken some steps to address.

Even the biggest stars on the men's tour, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, had injury layoffs before returning to win two major titles each this season.

Raonic thinks a more compact season would help the competition across the board.

"Give the players that really stand out mandatory events, give them a chance to play everything within a seven-month period so they can really focus on themselves health-wise, but also on improving, because you need that time," Raonic said. "We're the only sport, outside of golf maybe, that plays as spread out as we do without any time for rest."