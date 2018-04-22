Canada finishes 11th at World Rugby Series

KITAKYUSHU, Japan — Megan Lukan scored a try and added a conversion in the 10th minute as Canada downed host Japan 33-14 on Sunday to finish the Kitakyushu stop of women's HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series in 11th place.
Hannah Darling, Charity Williams, Natasha Watcham-Roy and Bianca Farella also had tries for Canada, which was playing without injured captain Ghislaine Landry.
Canada began Sunday with an extra-time loss to Ireland in the consolation Challenge Trophy semifinal, setting up the 11th-place game against Japan.
The Canadian team was dealt a blow Friday when Landry was ruled out because of an injury sustained at the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia earlier this month.
Despite the setback, Canada opened pool action on Saturday with a 38-14 win over Fiji but rounded out the first day of competition with losses to England and Russia.
It was the first time the Canadian team had failed to advance to the Cup quarterfinals.
By The Canadian Press
