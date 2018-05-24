Fired coach Halilhodzic sues Japanese soccer association

TOKYO — Former Japan coach Vahid Halilhodzic filed a suit Thursday in Tokyo district court against the Japanese soccer association, saying his firing damaged his honour and reputation.

The Bosnian is asking for a written apology from JFA president Kozo Tashima and compensation of 1 yen — about 1 cent.

Halilhodzic was fired on April 7, two months before the World Cup in Russia, despite leading Japan to a berth in the tournament.

It will be Japan's sixth straight appearance in the World Cup.

"This is about defamation," Lionel Vincent, the lawyer for Halilhodzic, told The Associated Press. "It's all about getting his honour back and you can't put a price on that."

Vincent said any apology would be published online and in newspapers. He declined to speculate how long a ruling might take.

Halilhodzic contends he was unjustly fired and says the JFA did not follow its own rules in dismissing him. For its part, the JFA says he was fired because of a "lack of communication."

The JFA replaced Halilhodzic with Japanese coach Akira Hishino.

Japan plays in Colombia, Poland and Senegal in Group H in Russia.

Speaking to reporters a few weeks ago, Halilhodzic acknowledged he could be stern with players but said if anyone was guilty of a lack of communication, it was the JFA.