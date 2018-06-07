Leitch to lead Japan against Italy in 1st rugby test

Pan Am Games 01:34 AM The Canadian Press

TOKYO — Flanker Michael Leitch will lead an experienced Japan lineup in the first of two rugby tests against Italy.

Leitch, in his 51st test, leads a team on Saturday which will have 13 members of Super Rugby's Sunwolves in the starting lineup and a further seven on the bench. The New Zealand-born veteran also led Japan in its previous meeting with Italy four years ago.

Sunwolves and former Highlanders scrumhalf Fumiaki Tanaka is the most-capped member of the team with 64 test appearances. He combines with flyhalf Yu Tamura, in his 48th test, in a seasoned halves pairing.

The Sunwolves' South Korea-born prop Ji-Won Koo was selected in the starting lineup to make his test debut.

___

Japan squad: Kotaru Matsushima, Lomano Lemeki, Will Tupou, Timothy Lafaele, Kenki Fukuoka, Yu Tamura, Fumiaki Tanaka; Amanaki Mafi, Michael Leitch (captain), Kazuki Himeno, Samuela Anise, Wimpie Van Der Walt, Ji-Won Koo, Shota Horie, Keita Inagaki. Reserves: Yusuke Niwai, Shintaro Ishihara, Takuma Asahara, Uwe Helu, Yoshitaka Tokunaga, Yutaka Nagare, Rikiya Matsuda, Ryoto Nakamura.

By The Associated Press

