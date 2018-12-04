4 holiday decorating hacks

Deck the halls with ease this season

A house aglow with candles and gleaming Christmas decorations creates a feeling of warmth and bounty to delight family and friends alike. But if you’re caught up in the crazy-making whirl of shopping, baking and attending holiday parties, you can be forgiven for feeling overwhelmed at the prospect of adding another task to your list. The good news: it doesn’t have to take ages to boost your home’s holiday glam. Read on for some time-saving decorating tips.

1. Go for the garland.

Evergreen boughs and garlands have been a tradition since pre-Christian times in the British Isles, where people believed that hanging them over doors and windows would keep illness and evil spirits at bay. Whether you’re using a garland of evergreen branches or faux fir, you can create a bushier, luxe look by winding two garlands together. Add a string of Christmas lights, weave some ribbons through the branches, hang decorations at regular intervals, and you’re good to go. Colourful Lee Valley Garden Ornaments ($16.50 for set of three) add a whimsical note.

2. The pain-free tree.

Nothing signals the advent of the season like raising the Christmas tree. Fortunately, there have been many innovations since the days of wedging a tree into a pail of rocks and hoping the dog wouldn’t knock it over. Lee Valley Tools’ Krinner Christmas Tree Stand ($145) replaces effort with ease. Just insert the tree into the base, hold it upright, and pump the foot pedal to tighten five claws around the trunk. The claws apply equal force on all sides until the tree is secure. Want to avoid the potentially back-wrenching task of keeping your fir hydrated? Opt for the Christmas Tree Water Fountain ($9.95). Its five-foot hose clips to the tree reservoir and shuts off automatically when the water level is sufficiently topped up.

3. If you like it, then you better put some bling on it.

It helps to approach tree decorating with a degree of logic. Start by using garlands to fill in any unsightly gaps in your Christmas tree and then add the lights, working your way up from the base of the trunk. Apply the tinsel next. But avoid those thin plastic strands that make a mess and pose a swallowing risk for pets. Instead, opt for Lee Valley Tools’ Colored Tin Tinsel ($19.50 per set of 24). Handmade by a small Canadian tin shop from an old-fashioned design, it will give your tree a touch of glamour and you’ll be able to reuse it for years to come. Top it all off with the ornaments, beginning with the largest and working your way to the smallest.

4. The stockings were hung by the chimney with care.

Fortunately, there’s no need to drive a nail into your lovely mantel. Lee Valley Tools Brass Stocking Hangers add a hint of elegance without causing any damage. Available in six designs, from angels to snowmen, they securely support even a fully loaded stocking. And each piece comes with friction tape to help prevent sliding on smooth surfaces.