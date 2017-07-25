Tri-City Outlaws finish season 6-2 as they prepare to host NFC quarterfinals

Gary Hudson, a stalwart of the Tri-City Outlaws amateur football club since its inception 15 years ago, hates losing. He despises it.

It’s been that way since his high school days at Galt Collegiate, two seasons with the Guelph Gryphons of the OUA and the ensuing decade suiting up for the black and gold.

Having transitioned from an assistant to head coach role this season, Hudson admitted that, “you can’t go into coaching that way.”

“When I played, I was very outspoken … I was angry,” he said, adding, “You might be able to have the same (coaching) mentality, but when you’re trying to direct players on what they need to do, you can’t come across as that person. You have to tone it down.

“You have to be able to communicate and relate without foaming at the mouth. And I’m still learning.”

He’s proven to be a quick enough study though, guiding his team to a 6-2 finish in the Northern Football Conference standings — good for first in the West Division and second overall behind only the undefeated GTA All-Stars. The team wrapped-up their regular season with a loss on their Rogers Field turf in Cambridge on Saturday night, 20-7 to the Ottawa Invaders.

As he and the team await their quarter-final opponent to be confirmed (likely the Steel City Patriots from Hamilton), Hudson reflected how he’s been pleased with the progress the group — the youngest roster in the league — has made coming off a 4-4 season in 2016.

Led by second-year quarterback and former Laurier Golden Hawk backup Dan Daigle, the offence has been electric, racking-up 32 points per game.

Daigle, who only made 12 pass attempts in his four years playing OUA ball with the Golden Hawks, explained that he’s brought the “(OUA) level of competition and that expectation to perform” with him to the NFC ranks.

“I’m glad that I did it,” said Daigle about filling his free time from being a Manulife Securities financial adviser. “I wanted to prove to myself that I could still play.