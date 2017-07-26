India 399-3 after Dhawan's 190 on Day 1 vs. Sri Lanka

GALLE, Sri Lanka — India finished day one of the opening test against Sri Lanka in the commanding position of 399-3 on Wednesday after a powerful 190 from opener Shikhar Dhawan.

Dhawan hit his career-best score in an exhibition of aggressive batting as top-ranked India took a firm grip on the game, with Dhawan backed up by Cheteshwar Pujara, who was 144 not out.

They had a partnership of 253 for the second wicket.

Their innings were contrasting ones, though.

While Dhawan was quick to punish the loose balls, smashing his 190 off just 168 balls, No. 3 Pujara anchored India with a 247-ball knock that took the tourists to stumps.

Ajinkya Rahane was 39 not out alongside Pujara. India lost opener Abhinav Mukund for 12, Dhawan, and captain Virat Kohli for three.

Seamer Nuwan Pradeep took all three wickets for Sri Lanka, but the host had a tough start to the three-match series, bullied by India's batsmen and losing allrounder Asela Gunaratne to a broken thumb — when he dropped a catch early in Dhawan's innings.

Dhawan went on to make a fifth test century and Pujara a 12th test ton, with India going at a rapid 4.4 runs an over.

Dhawan was only a late replacement in India's test squad for the tour after Murali Vijay got injured.

"My plans were to go to Melbourne and spend time with my family, do training and get fit for the one-day series," Dhawan said. "I think destiny had a different plan for me."