Whalen hits go-ahead jumper, Lynx beat Liberty 76-75

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Maya Moore scored a season-high 27 points, Lindsay Whalen made a go-ahead baseline jumper with 47.7 seconds left and the Minnesota Lynx beat the New York Liberty 76-75 on Tuesday night.

Epiphanny Prince made 1 of 2 free throws to pull New York to 76-75 with 31.8 seconds left. Minnesota lost control of it and New York won the jump ball with 15.1 seconds left. After a timeout, Prince drew a double team and found an open teammate but Sugar Rodgers' 3-pointer was off the mark. The ball was batted around and Rodgers was off on a shot from the corner at the buzzer.

Sylvia Fowles had 18 points and nine rebounds for Minnesota (17-2). Whalen finished with 12 points.

Tina Charles scored 24 points and grabbed 16 rebounds for New York (10-10). She had her 10th double-double of the season in the first half. Prince scored 19 points.