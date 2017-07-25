Encarnacion's slam sends Indians past Angels 11-7 in 11

Down 7-0 after two innings, the Angels fought back with four runs in the third, two in the fifth and then tied it in the sixth.

Kaleb Cowart, recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake City earlier in the day, singled leading off and Yunel Escobar followed with a sinking liner to centre that Zimmer should have played on the hop. Instead, he tried to make a diving catch and the ball skipped past him and rolled to the wall, allowing Cowart to score from first and tie it 7-all.

Zimmer's slam capped a seven-run second inning off Angels starter Jesse Chavez, who threw 11 straight balls to walk Cleveland's No. 7-8-9 hitters.

The outburst began with back-to-back doubles by Encarnacion and Jose Ramirez before Chavez lost his release point and made things easy for the Indians. He walked Giovanny Urshela to force in the Indians' second run before Zimmer took matters into his own hands.

Zimmer pounced on a grooved a 3-1 pitch and drove it 435 feet to right-centre, pausing to admire his shot before rounding the bases.

One out later, Brantley hit his seventh homer, a 420-foot shot to make it 7-0.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Angels: RHP Alex Meyer (shoulder inflammation) underwent an MRI that revealed no structural damage. He was placed on the 10-day disabled list Monday, but no timetable has been set for his return.

Indians: 2B Jason Kipnis ran the bases for the first time as he recovers from a strained right hamstring. Manager Terry Francona said Kipnis could play in a minor league rehab game as soon as this weekend. Kipnis has been on the DL since July 9.

UP NEXT

Angels: RHP Ricky Nolasco has the second-most losses in the American League with 11. He is 0-2 with a 10.66 ERA over his last three starts, totalling just 12 2/3 innings.

Indians: RHP Carlos Carrasco is 2-0 with a 1.80 ERA in eight previous appearances — four starts — against the Angels.

By Tom Withers, The Associated Press