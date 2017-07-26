PSU coach Franklin has one eye on present, other on future

"In totality, it's maybe the most difficult set of circumstances I've ever been asked to participate in and assist with," Commissioner Jim Delany recalled a day earlier. "I can look anybody in the eye and salute Penn State for the progress they've made, the seriousness with which they've treated this issue, the education that has been absorbed and the changes that have been made."

Other developments from the final day of the Big Ten meetings:

— Harbaugh hardly needs help signing players, but he appeared to be road-testing a new slogan for next season's recruiting trail: "Come for the football, stay for the team-building trips."

Michigan has fewer returning starters than any major college team and one of the youngest squads in the game. To help build chemistry, the coach took his young Wolverines squad in April to Rome, where he presented the pope with a Michigan helmet and a pair of Air Jordans. That was far from the only highlight.

"We're at the Colosseum, at the Forum, and you learn so many things along the way," Harbaugh marveled. "The Colosseum has been around for 600 years, it's been active for 600 years. Around here, 30, 40 years as a stadium and they tear it down. Amazing, really."

Next year's itinerary: Paris. "Lot to do there," he cracked.

— Speaking of Harbaugh, though not directly, the Big Ten is warning coaches to cut out the Hamlet-styled acting on the sidelines.

Of the several rules changes in store for the 2017 season, stricter enforcement of the coach's box may have the greatest impact of all. Violators are subject to a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

"We wouldn't take a tenth of what some coaches do and say from a player, and this is the adult in the game setting the example," co-ordinator of officials Bill Carollo said Tuesday.

"That's kind of our thinking — 'Know what? We should enforce this, but we have to do it consistently,'" he added. "Big games, coaches, I don't care who they are. It doesn't matter."

The subject came to light most notably in the Michigan-Ohio State game last November, when an irate Harbaugh slammed his headset to the ground and threw a play sheet so far it ended up in the middle of the field. He accused the sideline official of being too preoccupied with his whereabouts on the field, among his critical postgame comments that drew a $10,000 fine.

— Illinois is set to become the second Big Ten school to ban participation by college athletes with a history of sexual or domestic abuse.

In April, Indiana said it would not accept athletes convicted of a felony involving sexual violence. The Illinois policy, expected to include similar wording, could go into effect for the coming academic year.

Athletic director Josh Whitman told the Chicago Tribune that while the school had few reservations about going forward with the new policy, officials wanted a review or appeals process in place for unique cases.

"That's one of the primary reservations," he told the newspaper. "I do believe in second chances."

In April, Indiana athletic director Fred Glass announced the school would not accept "any prospective student-athlete — whether a transfer student, incoming freshman or other status — who has been convicted of or pleaded guilty or no contest to a felony involving sexual violence."

It defined sexual violence as "dating violence, domestic violence, rape, sexual assault or sexual violence as defined by the Indiana University policy on sexual misconduct."

___

More AP college football: http://collegefootball.ap.org and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

By Jim Litke, The Associated Press