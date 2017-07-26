FIFA approves Simunovic switch from Croatia to Bosnia

ZURICH — FIFA has approved a change of nationality for Croatia-born defender Jozo Simunovic to represent Bosnia-Herzegovina in its push to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

FIFA says it informed the Bosnian federation on Tuesday that its players' status panel granted the request to change eligibility.

The 22-year-old Simunovic has Bosnian family roots but represented neighbouring Croatia at youth level.

Simunovic could switch teams under FIFA rules because he never played a competitive game for Croatia's senior team.