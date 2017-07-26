Stunner in Budapest: Ledecky loses for 1st time at worlds

BUDAPEST, Hungary — Katie Ledecky's bid to win six gold medals at the world championships ended Wednesday when she was beaten in the 200-meter freestyle by Italy's Federica Pellegrini.

Ledecky settled for the silver medal, tying for second with Australia's Emma McKeon.

McKeon got off to a blazing start, but Ledecky was right on her shoulder as they made the final flip. Then, suddenly, Pellegrini surged to the front and touched first in 1 minute 54.73 seconds.

Ledecky and McKeon finished in 1:55.18.