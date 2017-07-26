Already short-handed, Ravens poised to start training camp

Defensive tackle Brandon Williams added: "The show must go on. The front office does a great job of plugging in guys can come in and just ball up for us."

General manager Ozzie Newsome put heavy focus this off-season on shoring up a defence that allowed 114 points over the last four games of the 2016 season. Free agent defensive backs Brandon Carr and Tony Jefferson, along with top draft pick Marlon Humphrey, join veteran stars Jimmy Smith and Eric Weddle.

The goal this summer is for the newcomers to meld with the old line to form a defence in the tradition of Baltimore's past.

"I feel like our defence is going to be something real special this year," Williams said. "We're going to be a family and just play Ravens football."

Terrance West will be the lead running back operating behind a suspect offensive line. John Urschel will get a close look at centre and James Hurst tops the depth chart at right tackle in place of departed free agent Rick Wagner.

One of the biggest free agent additions of the off-season will don the pads with the Ravens for the first time this week. Jeremy Maclin was signed in June as a deep threat to join with Mike Wallace and Breshad Perriman.

After passing the conditioning test on Wednesday (he failed it on his first try last year), Wallace spoke delightedly about the prospect of working in tandem with Maclin.

"We've got a guy who's had multiple 1,000-yard seasons and Pro Bowls," Wallace said. "I know that guy, I know what type of person he is and what he stands for. We've not only added a great player, we've added a great person. You can't have too much of that on a football team."

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

By David Ginsburg, The Associated Press